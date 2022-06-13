"Subway world series coming soon" "Greatest city in the world" - New York Mets and New York Yankees fans come together to celebrate league-leading positions for first time in decades

The New York Yankees are sometimes referred to as "America's team." They are arguably the most well-known baseball club in the world. They have more than 100 years of history that ties them to their fanbase. Everyone expects them to be at or near the top.

This year, however, the New York Mets have also been world-beaters. The Mets are now in first place in the entire National League, marking the first time in decades that both teams have sat at the top of their respective leagues. New York City sports fans are pretty excited about it.

New York Mets and New York Yankees find themselves at the top of both of their divisions

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball. With a record of 44-16, they are 8.5 games ahead of the second-placed Toronto Blue Jays in their division and look to have the American League pennant securely within their crosshairs.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets are the new kids on the block. The Mets have not finished first in the National League East since 2015. The division has been dominated by the Atlanta Braves, who have won it all but one year since then.

Statistically, the Mets get on base a lot. In fact, with a team average of .265 and 559 team hits, they lead the MLB in both categories.

New Mets owner Steve A. Cohen, a former New York City hedge fund manager and billionaire, is not afraid to spend large sums of money on acquiring skilled players.

Cohen spent tens of millions re-signing Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. He also signed pitcher Max Scherzer to a contract worth $135 million. With an average annual value of over $43 million, it is the largest contract in MLB history.

Ruslan Greenan @RG1370 @espn @EliasSports Is 2022 going to be New York City World Series championship winner? We will find out in 2022. I could see New York Yankees winning 2022 World Series. For the New York Mets I really don't know if they could win a World Series in 2022. It's just a prediction in 2022. @espn @EliasSports Is 2022 going to be New York City World Series championship winner? We will find out in 2022. I could see New York Yankees winning 2022 World Series. For the New York Mets I really don't know if they could win a World Series in 2022. It's just a prediction in 2022.

The Yankees, on the other hand, hit for power and shut down opposing teams with world-class pitching. The New York Yankees have hit a league-best 98 home runs this season. Of the 98, 24 have come from outfielder Aaron Judge, who leads the league in dingers.

The Yankees pitching staff, featuring flamethrowers like Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino, has the lowest ERA in the MLB. As of the time of this writing, Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of only 2.85.

Fans in New York City have taken to Twitter to celebrate. The last time both the New York Yankees and Mets won both their respective leagues happened in 1986.

