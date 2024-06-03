"Supporting the country, not the team" - Julio Rodriguez's soccer star girlfriend Jordyn jokes about cheering for Canada at Blue Jays game

Since making his MLB debut in 2022, Julio Rodriguez has come to represent the face of the Seattle Mariners. As such, the star outfielder's girlfriend was sure to clear up any confusions as to how her own MLB allegiances are arranged.

Rodriguez has been dating Canadian soccer player Jordyn Huitema since late 2022. Known as steadfast supporters of each other's athletic careers, Huitema found herself having to comically qualify a social media post that she made over the weekend.

Jordyn Huitema ensuring fans that she has not become a Toronto Blue Jays fan

On Sunday, Huitema was in Toronto to watch the Blue Jays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates while Rodriguez and the Mariners were active thousands of miles away in Seattle. Huitema was sure to let fans know that she was "supporting the country, not the team" in reference to the fact that the Jays are the only MLB team based in Canada, the country of Huitema's birth.

Born in 2001 in Chiliwack, British Columbia, Huitema began playing for Chiliwack FC at an early age. In 2017, while she was playing in a tournament in Portugal, Huitema caught the eye of scouts of Paris Saint-Germain Feminine, and made her debut with the team the following year. Since 2022, Huitema has been a member of Seattle Reign FC.

"JORDYN HUITEMA WITH THE EQUALIZER" - Attacking Third

For fans in western Canada, who live far away from Toronto, the Seattle Mariners have served as a presence for fans to cheer for closer to home. When the Blue Jays play their annual series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, it can often appear as though visiting fans outnumber those who support the home team.

Julio Rodriguez is looking great for the Mariners

The 23-year-old Julio Rodriguez stood tall on May 26, hitting a home run and four RBIs as the Mariners bested the Washington Nationals 9-5. Now a .346 hitter over the past seven games, Mariners skipper Scott Servais does not have enough praise for the young star, telling AP:

"Really happy for him. Everybody’s happy to see it. That’s the Julio Rodríguez we’ve grown to know over the last couple of years and hopefully he can keep that going. That’s the best he’s looked all year.”

As for Jordyn Huitema, spending Sunday in Toronto was enough for her to miss out on Julio Rodriguez drawing a walk and scoring a run in his team's 5-1 win over the Angels at home.

