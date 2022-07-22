“Switch O’Neill with Carlson and you have a deal” “Nowhere near enough” - MLB fans debate hypothetical Juan Soto trade to St. Louis Cardinals

MLB superstar Juan Soto has been in the headlines as a possible trade candidate, He turned down a 15-year extension with the Washington Nationals. The 23-year-old outfielder has been rumored to be of interest to many teams. One of them is the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Network featured a hypothetical trade between the Nationals and Cardinals that would send Soto to St. Louis.

"Would this get it done? Not enough?" - MLB Network

Many fans took to Twitter to debate the hypothetical trade. Other than swapping out a few players, some fans are good with the trade.

Griff @Nalley34 @MLBNetwork Switch O’Neill with Carlson and you have a deal @MLBNetwork Switch O’Neill with Carlson and you have a deal

DC Connoisseur @DcConnoisseur_ @MLBNetwork Replace McGreevy with Gorman and we have a deal @MLBNetwork Replace McGreevy with Gorman and we have a deal

Overall, the trade that MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa proposed definitely sparked debate among fans. These next couple of weeks will be interesting to see if the young superstar is traded or not.

4 MLB Teams (Besides St. Louis Cardinals) that could trade for Juan Soto

Juan Soto duirng the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be the favorites to land the young superstar, given their payroll flexibility and the amount of prospects available. Here, we'll look at four other teams that could trade for Soto this season.

#4. New York Yankees

The Yankees have the No. 13 farm system in all of baseball and have the cash to pay for one of the best in the game.

Just imagine the outfield of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton. This would be, by far, the best outfield in baseball.

#3. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are a potential destination for Juan Soto for a number of reasons. The first reason is that the Giants are a big-market franchise that could afford to pay Juan Soto's contract, and another reason is that the Giants could desperately use him in the outfield.

The Giants have the 11th best farm system in baseball, according to MLB.com. They have several pieces that could make a trade a possibility.

#2. New York Mets

The New York Mets are a team that could certainly make a deal with Juan Soto happen. While the Mets are not at the top of the list because they are in the same division as the Nationals, they do have the pieces and payroll to make a deal happen.

The Mets' new ownership has been more than willing to go over the luxury tax. Who says they would not be in favor of a deal for Juan Soto?

#1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are arguably the most talented team in baseball. They have plenty of outfield talent, so why would they trade for Soto? There are multiple reasons. The first would be that they have the No. 5 farm system in all of baseball.

The second reason would be because they have one of the highest budgets for payrolls in baseball. They have been more than willing to pay top dollar for the best players in the game. A trade to Los Angeles for Soto is one of the more realistic ones.

