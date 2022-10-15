Who is Pat Burrell? Taking a Close Look at 2-Time the MLB World Champion

With Game 4 of the NLDS set to take place on Saturday, the Phillies are bringing out a familiar face to throw out the ceremonial opening pitch: Pat Burrell. A two-time World Series Champion, Burrell played for 12 seasons in the MLB, 9 of which were spent with the Phillies. He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies are bringing back Burrell, who was a member of the 2008 World Series squad, to throw out the first pitch for Philadelphia's second home game since 2006. This is not the first time Burrell will make the opening pitch, as he was granted the honor in May 19th, 2012, after signing a one-day contract with the Phillies. The opening pitch was his final action before retiring as a member of Philadelphia.

Saturday's first pitch will see the Phillies bring another former champion back to partake in the ceremony, with Shane Victorino doing the same for Game 3 on Friday.

Pat Burrell's career highlights

The hard-hitting outfielder spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with Philadelphia after being drafted first overall by the team in the 1998 MLB Draft. He was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 1995 draft, but elected not to sign with the team.

In 2000 he would be promoted to the Phillies, making his debut on May 24th, picking up two hits in his first game. He would finish his rookie season with 18 home runs, 79 RBIs, and a .260 batting average, while finishing 4th in the voting for NL Rookie of the Year.

Burrell remained with the Phillies through the 2008 season, helping Philadelphia claim their first World Series title since 1980. He was chosen to lead the World Series parade before electing for Free Agency. Pat Burrell finished fifth in walks (785), eighth in RBI (827), and fourth in home runs (251) as a Phillie, but also second in strikeouts (1,273).

While his stops in Tampa Bay and San Francisco would be less productive from an individual standpoint, he won his second World Series Championship with the Giants in 2010.

After retiring in 2012, Burrell was inducted onto the Phillies' Wall of Fame in 2015.

