Tampa Bay Rays fans elated as pitcher Tyler Glasnow makes his first start of the season following Tommy John surgery: "Second best pitcher in the AL is back" , "Y'all in trouble"

Modified Sep 29, 2022 01:58 AM IST

Tyler Glasnow is making his return to the Tampa Bay Rays after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. He'll be making his first appearance of the year tonight as the Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians. Glasnow's return couldn't have come at a better time for a team fighting for a Wild Card spot.

Tyler Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery on August 4th, 2021. This has sidelined him for the majority of the 2022 season. After nearly 14 months of rehab, Glasnow is ready to make his impact felt on the mound.

Tyler Glasnow is officially BACK. https://t.co/qNToME5m28

Tyler Glasnow was the Tampa Bay Rays' Opening Day starter for the 2021 season. He was thought to be one of MLB's best up-and-coming starting pitchers. His unavailability for much of the 2022 season was expected to be a huge blow for Tampa Bay. However, they have managed well enough without him and currently have the second AL Wild Card spot.

The Tampa Bay Rays have had decent success this season. Going into Wednesday, they have a 85-69 record. They hold the second AL Wild Card position ahead of the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles.

Given how well the team has fared without Tyler Glasnow this season, his return only makes things sweeter for Tampa Bay fans. Fans believe that with one of the best pitchers returning, other teams should be afraid.

"Second best pitcher in the AL is back", one Tampa Bay fan replied.
@MLB Second best pitcher in the AL is back.
"Y'all in trouble", another fan added.
@MLB Y’all in trouble

Some fans are excited at the response Tyler Glasnow is going to receive tonight after such a long time away from the team.

"He's gonna get a warm welcome back".
@MLB He’s gonna get a warm welcome back

Other fans believe that Glasnow is the kep piece needed for the Tampa Bay Rays to make a World Series push.

"Rays post season ticket. Key player"
@MLB Rays Post Season Ticket. Key Player.

If Glasnow is anything like he was last year, Tampa Bay will be in a great position heading into the postseason. He'll have a good first game back facing the Guardians, who have clinched the AL Central.

"Guardians are shaking right now" one fan suggested
@MLB Guardians are shaking right now 🥶

While some fans are excited to get their ace back because he is a dominant pitcher, others are happy because he's a good-looking guy.

"Best looking player in the MLB is back".
@MLB the best looking player in the mlb is back
"Wow baseball just got it's best pitcher, and best looking player back".
@MLB Wow baseball just got it’s best pitcher, and best looking player back 😍
"Most beautiful man in MLB".
@MLB Most beautiful man in MLB
@MLB https://t.co/qh8WnuloOY

The Tampa Bay Rays could shock some teams come October

Being under the radar all year could cause teams to look past the Tampa Bay Rays coming into the postseason. With the addition of Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay's starting rotation has improved greatly, which is one of the most important things in postseason baseball.

