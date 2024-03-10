Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena redefines airport look with vibrant Hawaiian blue shirt & crisp white joggers

Randy Arozarena is one of the most stylish MLB players on and off the field. The Tampa Bay Rays star is coming off his first All-Star season, which appears to have elevated his confidence and fashion.

While getting off the plane in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Arozarena turned heads with his outfit.

The outfielder donned a trendy Hawaiian blue and white shirt, while sporting crisp white joggers. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers to go with his outfit.

The Rays are currently in the Dominican Republic for a two-game series as part of their MLB Spring Training games against the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay lost the first game 4-0 on Saturday but will be eager to bounce back with a win in Game 2, which will take place on Sunday, March 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 1.05pm ET at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal.

Fans can watch the Tampa Bay vs. Boston game on MLB Network and NESN (regional). The game will also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

A look at Randy Arozarena's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Randy Arozarena had one of his best seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB in 2023. The outfielder finished with 95 runs, 140 hits, 23 home runs and 83 RBIs across 151 games with a .254 batting average.

Arozarena's strong performances helped the Rays finish second in the AL East with a 99-63 record, and qualify for the playoffs. However, Tampa Bay didn't manage to win a single game in the postseason, losing two games against the Texas Rangers in the AL Wild Card series.

Arozarena made his MLB debut in 2019, with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was traded to the Rays in 2020 and made an instant impact with the team, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. Last season, Arozarena got his first All-Star selection.

