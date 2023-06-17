Tanner Houck Injury: Health status and recovery time period for Red Sox pitcher hit in the face

Tanner Houck suffered a terrifying injury in Friday's game against the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox pitcher was struck in the face with a line drive on the first pitch of the top of the fifth inning.

Houck couldn't react in time to protect himself and was reportedly hit with a ball traveling at 90 mph. The 26-year-old fell to the mound and was visibly shaken before the medical staff quickly rushed towards him.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_ Scary sight at Fenway as Tanner Houck gets hit in the face.



He did walk off under his own power and seemed to motion to his teammates.



Awful.



Scary sight at Fenway as Tanner Houck gets hit in the face. He did walk off under his own power and seemed to motion to his teammates.Awful. https://t.co/SCHPwj2WFN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cameras showed a sizeable gash on Houck's cheek but the player was able to walk off the field by himself. The ball seemingly missed his eyes and mouth and the Red Sox later revealed that their pitcher suffered a facial contusion.

Boston initially feared the worst when Houck was hit in the face but fortunately, he is on the day-to-day list. The Red Sox are expected to conduct a few more tests on the player to evaluate the extent of the injury.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Boston manager Alex Cora revealed that Houck didn't suffer any unconsciousness after being hit in the face.

“He was conscious the whole time, so that’s good. He’s got a cut, he’s in the hospital right now getting further tests. Obviously, we’ll know more soon. But he got lucky," said manager Cora.

Tanner Houck's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck has had a decent start to the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox pitcher has recorded 64 strikeouts and 23 walks in 67.2 innings pitched at a 5.05 ERA.

Despite Houck's displays, the Red Sox are fifth in the AL East with a 35-35 record.

Alex Cora's side is still in contention for a playoff berth but will need to string together a series of wins before the MLB All-Star weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Boston will also hope that Houck returns to their lineup as quickly as possible.

Poll : 0 votes