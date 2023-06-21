Create

Tanner Houck Injury Update: Red Sox pitcher hit in face to have plate installed, surgery scheduled next week

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 21, 2023 15:54 GMT
The latest Tanner Houck Injury Update
The latest Tanner Houck Injury Update

On June 16, Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck was removed from an absolute blowout over the New York Yankees. Despite cruising, the pitcher had to leave the game after being hit in the face by a 90 mph hit from Kyle Higashioka. He was bleeding and had to be replaced, but the Xrays came back negative as Houck avoided the worst case scenario.

Scary sight at Fenway as Tanner Houck gets hit in the face. He did walk off under his own power and seemed to motion to his teammates.Awful. https://t.co/SCHPwj2WFN

Tanner Houck, in response to the scary incident that forced him from the game, is going to have surgery to have a plate installed in his face. This is designed to help him heal.

Tanner Houck Injury Update: Pitcher having face surgery

For the time being, the flamethrower will not be in the rotation. He needs to recover from the injury and with a surgery coming, he'll be out for the foreseeable future.

Tanner Houck is getting surgery
Tanner Houck is getting surgery

In Tanner Houck's most recent two starts (both against the Yankees), he had surrendered just three runs in 10 innings. He had also struck out eight batters compared to just two walks, so he was rounding into form before this happened.

Hopefully Tanner Houck is okay#Yankees 1 #RedSox 13 ▲5ᴛʜ https://t.co/vgttVD0trb

There is currently no timetable for his recovery from surgery, but he is expected to make a full recovery and rejoin the Boston Red Sox rotation sometime this year.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How has Nikola Jokic changed the NBA forever? His crazy life and career is one for the ages!

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...