Scott Kingery and Taylor Lee are going to be married soon. Lee had her bachelorette party before hand, while Kingery works with a minor league team. Very soon, the two will become one. While it doesn't happen every single time, a lot of women take their new husband's last name.

That appears to be the plan for Lee and Kingery, who will become Scott and Taylor Kingery. She shared pictures of her party and captioned it appropriately.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She wrote on Instagram:

"RIP to my last name."

Kingery has not made an appearance for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. He's been absent from the major league squad for a long time now. He made one appearance in 2022, playing one game and not recording even a single plate appearance.

The wedding is scheduled for the offseason. In late January, the two will be joined together in holy matrimony according to their official wedding website. On January 24, Taylor Lee will become a Kingery officially.

How did Taylor Lee and Scott Kingery meet?

Their wedding website provides a lot of details about the big event. It also shares their story, which some fans of his or followers of hers (she's not a famous person in her own right) might find curious.

Scott Kingery will wed Taylor Lee

They said:

"Like most modern romances, Scott first saw Taylor on social media but the couple met face-to-face in April of 2020 thanks to their mutual friends. Despite any previous contact, Taylor was chatty and made several attempts to let a shy Scott know that she was interested. She wrote little notes on the sides of her drawings as they played Telestrations which were met by Scott’s quiet laughter and bashful smiles."

They also said:

"The two started talking daily but it wasn't until two weeks later on Cinco de Mayo that they shared their first kiss. From that point on, Scott and Taylor were inseparable and truly in love! Scott proposed to Taylor at the Phoenician on November 28, 2022. He planned the trip under the guise of Taylor’s birthday stay-cation. On their way to dinner, Scott stopped under a beautiful canopy of trees, popped the question, and made Taylor the happiest girl in the world!"

Now, they will officially become one family with one name in early 2024.