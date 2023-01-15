Last campaign, Freddie Freeman had anything but a normal offseason. He moved from the Atlanta Braves (his hometown and longtime team) to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

It'll be more normal this season, but the World Baseball Classic will throw a wrench in it. Freeman will once again suit up for the Canadian team and try to bring home glory for his country.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Freeman discussed the offseason and his excitement about the WBC:

“It’s a lot more normal of an offseason for me this year. I know where we’re going to be. I got the rental house all ready to go. Our head athletic trainer came into our workout today, and talking to Doc four days ago, everyone is just really excited. We’re looking forward to it."

He continued, discussing his excitement about facing Mookie Betts, his friend and teammate:

"I’m going to be there a few days earlier than normal, because of the WBC. I got some of my enemies here tonight in Mookie on Team USA, but it’s going to be fun. I had so much fun in 2017 playing in the WBC so I’m looking forward to being on the Canadian team again.”

Freeman proved to be an exceptional addition for the Dodgers, who won 111 games. Before he can focus on bringing another championship to his mantle and to the Dodgers, he'll focus on the World Baseball Classic in early March.

Freddie Freeman: What other MLB superstars are competing in the 2023 WBC?

Aside from Freddie Freeman and his Dodgers friend Mookie Betts, there are a ton of stars poised to play in this year's World Baseball Classic. Cal Quantrill and Tyler O'Neill will join Freeman on Team Canada.

Cal Quantrill joined Team Canada

On Team USA, there are a ton of stars:

Mike Trout

Trevor Story

Nolan Arenado

J.T. Realmuto

Paul Goldschmidt

Bryce Harper

Kyle Schwarber

Pete Alonso

Tim Anderson

Kyle Tucker

Trea Turner

Devin Williams

Nestor Cortes

Nathan Eovaldi

Logan Webb

Clayton Kershaw

Team USA is filled with talent to match and exceed Freddie Freeman's Team Canada. It should be an exciting tournament to watch.

