"Terrible, just outright terrible" "Thanks for nothing MLB" - New York Yankees fans annoyed by playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians being postponed due to inclement weather

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Oct 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has officially been postponed. The game will now be played on October 14 at 1:07 pm EST, a stark contrast from the night game they were supposed to play. These changes were forced by the weather, but fans of both teams were annoyed by the decision all the same.

This postponement could have a dramatic impact on the series as a whole. Not only does it throw off the routine that players were expecting to go through, but it could also lessen fan attendance. Not every fan who would have gone to the evening game will be able to leave work or school for a game played in the afternoon.

The New York Yankees announced the delay on their official Twitter.

Tonight’s NYY-CLE game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather & will be made up tomorrow, Friday, October 14 at 1:07 PM. https://t.co/OyWtLomUr6

Sports fans are often creatures of habit and look forward to spending their free time supporting their team. Having the game postponed the day the game was supposed to take place will throw off the fans as much as the players.

Fans voiced their frustrations over the delay widely on Twitter.

@Yankees Terrible, just outright terrible.
@Yankees @evanwoodbery Thanks for nothing MLB, Should have played yesterday!
@Yankees @MLB this is a disgrace.

The New York Yankees are a premier team in the MLB, and thus are used to playing in primetime. The notion of playing a game during the day when most of the country is unable to be at home is almost unheard of. It will be fascinating to see how this change affects the on-field product.

I'm sorry but it's fucking bullshit that they put this game on at 1pm for a postponed 7pm game. Fuck you #mlb#yankees#repbx twitter.com/Yankees/status…
@Yankees Dumb tv schedule with the off day yesterday.
Awesome. Small crowd. Lesser home field advantage. But yeah let’s not play games 1 & 2 on consecutive days so @MLB can make more money. Nicely done. #Yankees #RepBX twitter.com/yankees/status…

This change in schedule will also require the Cleveland Guardians and Yankees to play four games in four days. Thankfully, baseball players are used to grueling sequences like that, but the playoffs are an entirely different beast.

This will also have an effect on the pitching rotations of both teams that will follow the winning team into the next series.

Yankees and Guardians now have to play potentially 4 games in a row. twitter.com/yankees/status…
It’s obviously too much to ask because we are gonna face Bieber and McKenzie in games 2-3 but we have to win this in 3-4 games man, it will set up a complete pitching disaster in the CS twitter.com/yankees/status…
Yankees lose a home field advantage due to abysmal time placement. @mlb disgusting. twitter.com/yankees/status…

This is an added, and unexpected, wrinkle to the ALDS that no team saw coming.

How well the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are able to handle this situation could decide who wins the series

After losing game 1, the Cleveland Guardians knew they would have to bounce back and withstand the Yankees' newfound momentum. However, nothing kills momentum like a two-day delay in between games. The Cleveland Guardians now have a chance to come in fresh, with the first loss a distant memory.

The New York Yankees will look to reestablish themselves in the series and take a commanding two-game lead. Only time will tell which team will benefit more from this weather-induced delay.

