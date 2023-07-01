The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals agreed on a trade sending hard-throwing lefty Aroldis Chapman to Texas. Kansas City got pitcher Cole Ragans and outfield prospect Roni Cabrera in return.
This is the first major trade of the summer. Texas got a bullpen piece they needed, and Kansas City got some value for Chapman, who was working on a one-year contract.
Chapman should stack up well next to lefty closer Will Smith. It will be tough for opposing teams to score runs late against the Rangers with the newly beefed-up bullpen.
Chapman has been great this season with the Kansas City Royals. He has compiled a 2.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 29 innings of work. Chapman has turned it around after a disappointing year with the New York Yankees last season.
"We're making moves" one fan tweeted.
"The Cuban Missile! Rangers just got scarier!" - another fan tweeted.
Texas Rangers fans could not be happier with the team's signing. The team's bullpen was one of its weak spots, which will change with Aroldis Chapman's emergence.
Texas fans could not be more excited about this team right now. They are first in the American League West with a 49-33 record, and they do not look to be cooling off anytime soon.
After acquiring Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals, the Texas Rangers are a force to be reckoned with
The Texas Rangers knew they needed to upgrade their bullpen to keep up this pace of play. With Aroldis Chapman working on a one-year deal, acquiring him from the Kansas City Royals was a no-brainer. Texas got a high-leverage arm, and Kansas City received some value for a guy who wouldn't be on the team next season.
Chapman will likely be used in a set-up role in the seventh or eighth inning for closer Will Smith. Relief pitcher Josh Sborz should see less action as Chapman will move into his role.
The Rangers have what it takes to go far this season. They have an elite starting pitching rotation and a bullpen to back them up. Offensively, they have been on fire all season long.
Texas leads the league in batting average (.274) and OBP (.343). Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia have been tearing the cover off the ball this year. The Rangers are an all-around great team that just got better.