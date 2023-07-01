The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals agreed on a trade sending hard-throwing lefty Aroldis Chapman to Texas. Kansas City got pitcher Cole Ragans and outfield prospect Roni Cabrera in return.

This is the first major trade of the summer. Texas got a bullpen piece they needed, and Kansas City got some value for Chapman, who was working on a one-year contract.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. https://t.co/JIjhk9SCuC

Chapman should stack up well next to lefty closer Will Smith. It will be tough for opposing teams to score runs late against the Rangers with the newly beefed-up bullpen.

Chapman has been great this season with the Kansas City Royals. He has compiled a 2.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 29 innings of work. Chapman has turned it around after a disappointing year with the New York Yankees last season.

"We're making moves" one fan tweeted.

Angel @IceyAngel_ twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu… FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. https://t.co/JIjhk9SCuC We're making moves We're making moves 😈 twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

"The Cuban Missile! Rangers just got scarier!" - another fan tweeted.

Christian @TheCanuckadian FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. https://t.co/JIjhk9SCuC The cuban missile!! Rangers just for scarier! twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… The cuban missile!! Rangers just for scarier! twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Speas to Arlington @bochy_ball #texasrangers twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. https://t.co/JIjhk9SCuC Sborz no longer needs to be extended out to more than 1 inning, which means he can go back to back days. This trade is a win if Chapman continues to throw strikes. #StraightUpTX Sborz no longer needs to be extended out to more than 1 inning, which means he can go back to back days. This trade is a win if Chapman continues to throw strikes. #StraightUpTX #texasrangers twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Texas Rangers fans could not be happier with the team's signing. The team's bullpen was one of its weak spots, which will change with Aroldis Chapman's emergence.

#StraightUpTX twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. https://t.co/JIjhk9SCuC Tsss Sborz the 7th inning,Smith the 8th, & Chapman to close it out! Tsss Sborz the 7th inning,Smith the 8th, & Chapman to close it out! #StraightUpTX twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Byron Cox @moooose55 FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. https://t.co/JIjhk9SCuC Rangers needed this. Hopefully this is just the beginning twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu… Rangers needed this. Hopefully this is just the beginning twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

verse @reversedice FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. The Texas Rangers have acquired LHP Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LHP Cole Ragans and OF Roni Cabrera. https://t.co/JIjhk9SCuC Chapman & Eovaldi is a pair of DAWGS twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… Chapman & Eovaldi is a pair of DAWGS twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Texas fans could not be more excited about this team right now. They are first in the American League West with a 49-33 record, and they do not look to be cooling off anytime soon.

After acquiring Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals, the Texas Rangers are a force to be reckoned with

The Texas Rangers knew they needed to upgrade their bullpen to keep up this pace of play. With Aroldis Chapman working on a one-year deal, acquiring him from the Kansas City Royals was a no-brainer. Texas got a high-leverage arm, and Kansas City received some value for a guy who wouldn't be on the team next season.

Chapman will likely be used in a set-up role in the seventh or eighth inning for closer Will Smith. Relief pitcher Josh Sborz should see less action as Chapman will move into his role.

The Rangers have what it takes to go far this season. They have an elite starting pitching rotation and a bullpen to back them up. Offensively, they have been on fire all season long.

Texas leads the league in batting average (.274) and OBP (.343). Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia have been tearing the cover off the ball this year. The Rangers are an all-around great team that just got better.

