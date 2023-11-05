Fresh off a World Series title win and securing the Fall Classic MVP for the second time in his career, Two-time World Series champion Seager was spotted jostling around with his adoring Rangers fans, this time via a fast food outlet. He was at a local Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers diner taking online orders from Texas customers.

"Winner winner @coreyseager_5 serving up Cane’s for Dinner" - Raising Cane's

Seager was arguably a nominee alongside Adolis Garcia to take the Mr. October title from Bryce Harper. The Phillies were humbled by the D-Backs, while the Rangers obliterated the Snakes in the World Series. Furthermore, Corey's stints in the ALDS and ALCS were extraordinary.

At the Texas Rangers' post-championship celebration at the North Plaza outside of Globe Life Field, Seager spoke in front of supporters. About 500,000 spectators, according to Arlington Police, watched the march around the ballpark.

Huge crowds—roughly 30,000 people—crowded the North Plaza to hear Rangers P.A. announcer Chuck Morgan unveil the franchise's maiden championship squad.

"Corey Seager at the Rangers parade: "Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we will never know" - stoolgambling

Seager was also seen taking a jibe at Alex Bregman's earlier comment, which Bregman made after the Astros clinched the AL West ahead of Texas in a last-matchday showdown. The comment was from Kanye West's 2005 Grammy Award-winning speech.

Overall, Seager had a fruitful season, which began with him paying more heed to his swings and stance, improving his baserunning and increasing the muscle strength in those arms to strike searing home runs. All his laborious hard work paid off in gold as he claimed his second fall classic and Finals MVP titles.

Corey Seager is a talented ball player and a generous human being

Seager is incredibly generous with both his time and his talents. He is dedicated to supporting a range of humanitarian endeavors. Working with the Dodgers Foundation, where he continuously takes action to improve the neighborhood, is one way he demonstrates his commitment to the cause.

"This morning, Corey Seager and his wife, Mady, hosted a back-to-school shopping spree for 50 Arlington ISD students. The Seagers were joined at Academy by multiple teammates and front office executives" - Texas Rangers

Additionally, he actively supports Meals on Wheels, a reputable organization that provides nourishing meals to those in need. Furthermore, he assists the World Central Kitchen, a charity that serves meals to people impacted by calamities and natural disasters. Furthermore, Seager supports the cause of ending world hunger and the No Kid Hungry initiative.