Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 9, 2022 | MLB Regular Season 2022

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees wrap up their three-game set after yesterday's exciting doubleheader. Gleyber Torres homered in the ninth for New York to walk off the first game of their doubleheader, but Texas struck back in the second game, allowing just three hits to win 4-2.

Nestor Cortes Jr. will start for New York in the rubbermatch. Cortes has a record of 1-1 despite his 1.82 ERA. Starting for the Rangers is Jon Gray. Gray has had a rough go of it in three starts, as he has allowed a run for almost every inning pitched.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Monday, May 9, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st Rangers +184 Over 7 (-118) +110 Yankees -220 Under 7 (-104) -145

The Yankees rotation is impressive. Should be an interesting game to watch.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

More runs are scored in the first inning than any other inning in baseball, and whenever a pitcher like Jon Gray is on the mound, there's an even higher probability of runs in the first inning.

Run Scored in the First Inning (+100)

The Yankees struggled to get the bats going yesterday, with just eight hits in the eighteen innings played. At the forefront of that was Aaron Hicks, who went 0-5 in eight plate appearances. The leadoff man should have a better go of it today and record at least one hit.

Aaron Hicks to Record a Hit (-125)

Anthony Rizzo was also unimpressive yesterday; as a league leader in home runs and RBIs, he cannot be expected to leave this series without at least one. The Rangers have one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, and this Yankee lineup needs to take advantage of it.

Anothy Rizzo to Record an RBI (+150)

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Prediction

The Rangers have looked horrible to start the year, and things won't improve with Jon Gray pitching like he is. A win today for the Yankees will give them a tie for most wins in New York and most wins in the Major Leagues. The Brox Bombers will likely jump on Gray early and give Cortes plenty of room to work with.

Yankees (-220) & Under 7 Runs (-104)

