"Thanks umps we should’ve won this game" "The calls were atrocious" - New York Yankees infuriated by umpires in loss to the Minnesota Twins

The New York Yankees lost 4-3 to the Minnesota Twins, and the final at-bat of the game was mired in controversy. Gleyber Torres stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and the game on his bat. Torres unceremouniously struck out, securing the win for the Twins.

The only issue was that some of the strike calls may not have been strikes. Yankees fans certainly did not think they were strikes. Talkin' Baseball posted a video showing two of the controversial calls to Twitter.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gleyber strikes out, 2 questionable calls Gleyber strikes out, 2 questionable calls https://t.co/y7jmpS1US2

The New York Yankees may have won the series overall, but losing the last game leaves them unsatisfied. Especially given the manner in which they lost.

Whenever the game ends and umpires are at the center of the discussion, it is not a good sign. The Yankees could have done a better job offensively to avoid giving the umpires the power to decide the game.

This loss made the upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays all the more critical for the Yankees. With their American League East lead down to a fraction of what it once was, they are running the risk of being a Wildcard team. That would be the worst-case scenario for this Yankees team that was once the best in the MLB.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @Yankees Please take 2 of 3 from tampa or I will go insane @Yankees Please take 2 of 3 from tampa or I will go insane

Lafreniere For MVP @Laf4MVP @Yankees Won 3 out of 4, just don’t get swept by Tampa and we’re good @Yankees Won 3 out of 4, just don’t get swept by Tampa and we’re good

Brendan Q @BrendanQ_1999 New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Twins 4, Yankees 3. FINAL: Twins 4, Yankees 3. Embarrassing. The umpires didn't help, but this is on the offense. Back-to-back innings they had runners in scoring position and failed both times. Now we will see what we're really made of against Tampa in these next 3 games. twitter.com/Yankees/status… Embarrassing. The umpires didn't help, but this is on the offense. Back-to-back innings they had runners in scoring position and failed both times. Now we will see what we're really made of against Tampa in these next 3 games. twitter.com/Yankees/status…

New York Yankees fans hope that the official summary of the umpire's performance will validate their criticisms.

This image from the gamecast is certainly not a good look for the Yankees.

Luke(HeresTheThingSports) @HTTSports @Yankees Four pitch walk. This game should have been tied. Cant tell me otherwise @Yankees Four pitch walk. This game should have been tied. Cant tell me otherwise https://t.co/4AyPyV04Km

The Minnesota Twins, who have a division race of their own to worry about, are happy to get this win. If they want to make the playoffs, winning the division is their only realistic avenue at this point.

The Yankees are often accused of receiving favoritism from the officiating crew, but that was certainly not the case in this game.

The win for the Minnesota Twins over the New York Yankees was huge for their confidence and their standings.

New York Yankees need to bounce back from this loss to the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

The Yankees are now awaiting a crucial series against the Rays, and need to go in with no distractions. If they dwell on this loss and bring anything less than their best, the Yankees' lead over the AL East will decline even further.

The Minnesota Twins managed to avoid a series sweep, and the Yankees were once again left looking for ways to win.

