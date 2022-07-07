“That was embarrassing this series was real bad” “I chose a nap today over watching this mess. Guess it was a good idea” - Cleveland Guardians fans are disappointed after getting swept by Detroit

The Cleveland Guardians were pretty solid to start the season. However, they have been slumping lately and have fallen to just .500 on the season. They are also now five games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central. They were winnning the division just a short time ago.

The Guardians are a decent team this year. They are in the middle of the pack in offensive and defensive team stats. They also have superstars such as Jose Ramirez on the squad. So far this season, Ramirez is batting .289 with a .952 OPS. He is also leading the American League in doubles and RBIs, with 27 and 63 respectively.

However, the rest of the team has been ice cold recently. For example, center fielder Myles Straw is hitting just .194 this season and has been a liability at the plate. Franmil Reyes has been underperforming as well, batting just .211 through 49 games played. The Cleveland Guardians are 3-7 in their past 10 games.

Earlier today, the Detroit Tigers swept the Guardians in a four-game series. Two of the four games were blowouts, including today's 8-2 loss. The Detroit Tigers are mediocre this season and there were not expected to sweep the Guardians.

During the four games, Cleveland did not look competitive at all. They appeared to be playing on their heels and looked disinterested in the games in general. If they keep that attitude up, they will have no shot at the playoffs come this fall.

Matthew @mrmca1985 @CleGuardians That was embarrassing this series was real bad @CleGuardians That was embarrassing this series was real bad

No fan enjoys seeing their team lose, so it makes sense that Guardians fans were enraged over this devastating loss. Here is what Cleveland fans had to say about the Guardians being swept by the Tigers.

Cleveland Guardians fans angry over the team's recent struggles

It was obvious that the players on the Guardians looked completely disinterested in playing during today's game, and the fans noticed it.

Brian Keller @bkeller26 @CleGuardians The most disturbing problem is the lack of heart @CleGuardians The most disturbing problem is the lack of heart

This fan said he was glad he did not watch today's game against the Tigers.

Jeffery Quarles @jjquefromctown @CleGuardians I chose a nap today over watching this mess. Guess it was a good idea @CleGuardians I chose a nap today over watching this mess. Guess it was a good idea

The Cleveland Guardians pitching has been inconsistent recently. Fans have taken note of this and are calling for change.

Tazmon Sims @SimsTazmon



The hitting is young guys, trying to play hero ball, not trusting the guy behind them to pick them up.



Until the starters do their job, Tito has got to get the guys to going back to trusting one another.



#GoGuardians @CleGuardians The problem right now is the Starting Pitching.The hitting is young guys, trying to play hero ball, not trusting the guy behind them to pick them up.Until the starters do their job, Tito has got to get the guys to going back to trusting one another. @CleGuardians The problem right now is the Starting Pitching.The hitting is young guys, trying to play hero ball, not trusting the guy behind them to pick them up.Until the starters do their job, Tito has got to get the guys to going back to trusting one another.#GoGuardians

Lastly, some fans were calling for manager Terry Francona to be fired. This is common when a team is performing poorly.

Kevin Jakubec @KevinJakubec @CleGuardians If Terry Francona was the Guardians VP of Baseball Operations I believe he would have someone from the grounds crew selling hot dogs in the bleachers. @CleGuardians If Terry Francona was the Guardians VP of Baseball Operations I believe he would have someone from the grounds crew selling hot dogs in the bleachers.

This recent losing streak by the Cleveland Guardians is really tough to see. If they do not get their act together soon, the Twins will win the American League Central and leave Cleveland without a playoff spot.

