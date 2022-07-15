“That’s actually insane” “And the pirates, will once again, figure out a way to mess this up” - MLB Twitter reacts to Oneil Cruz throwing the fastest ball by an infielder in the StatCast era

Perhaps one of the most interesting young talents we have seen in Major League Baseball is Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite having played in just 24 games in the big leagues, his athletic ability has gotten the attention of the entire league.

Cruz was picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 when he was just 16 years old. After spending two seasons in the Dodgers organization, he was traded to the Pirates during the 2017 season for reliever Tony Watson.

He then spent another three seasons in the minor leagues, before being called up for two games during the 2021 MLB season. After spending 55 games in Triple-A this season, he was again called up last month. It looks like he is finally here to stay.

Cruz's splits this season are not great, batting .210 with a .689 OPS, but it is his ability that makes him so special. Standing at 6'7'', he is the tallest player ever to play shortstop. He has also set records with his impeccable speed around the bases.

Oneil Cruz's most impressive stat, however, is his throwing arm across the diamond. Just this past game, Cruz threw a ball 97.8 MPH, which is the fastest ball ever thrown by an infielder in the StatCast era.

Cruz has been an absolute spectacle since being called up to the big leagues because of his uniqueness. It makes sense that fans all over Major League Baseball are infatuated with what Cruz could possibly do.

This is what MLB fans had so say regarding Cruz's missile across the diamond.

MLB fans are in awe over bullet thrown by Oneil Cruz

Infielders usually do not throw nearly this fast during a game. Cruz's throwing velocity is nearly unheard of.

This fan even suggested putting Cruz on the mound. He could definitely get the speed up there with most MLB pitchers. Could we see the next Shohei Ohtani?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are known for trading away young prospects before they develop into stars. Gerrit Cole and Clay Holmes are two great examples of this.

Ricardo Zamora @Rick_0991 @MLB And the pirates, will once again, figure out a way to mess this up @MLB And the pirates, will once again, figure out a way to mess this up

However, some fans are not impressed since Cruz has bad defensive metrics. Surely, he will figure it out as he spends more time in the majors.

FourStarReport @report_four @MLB Compensating for taking 8 steps to the bag @MLB Compensating for taking 8 steps to the bag

T @DumpsterFire3 @MLB Literally has the worst defensive metrics of any middle infielder in the league… @MLB Literally has the worst defensive metrics of any middle infielder in the league…

No matter what, Oneil Cruz is one of the league's most interesting prospects we have seen in recent years. It is going to be very exciting to see how his career plays out in the future.

