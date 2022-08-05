“That’s why you don’t trade him!” “Why wouldn’t we be extending this dude?” - Chicago Cubs fans ecstatic after Willson Contreras smashes a home run just days after not being traded at the deadline

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals began the first of a two-game doubleheader this afternoon. During the game, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras faced Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas and blasted his 15th home run of the season.

This comes just days after the Chicago Cubs decided not to trade the veteran catcher, who is in the last year of his contract.

"15 of 'em for Willy!" - Chicago Cubs

Contreras is now batting .255 with 15 home runs, 39 runs batted in, and an .839 OPS. Many Cubs fans reacted on Twitter to the Contreras home run.

Some Cubs fans are happy Contreras remains with the team.

Other fans are wondering if the team is planning to re-sign the All-Star catcher after the season. Contreras has been with the Cubs since 2016 and has been a fan favorite of many.

Since the Cubs did not deal Contreras at the deadline, it seems as if the team may work out an extension for the three-time All-Star. The Cubs and Cardinals will play in London next season, and fans hope Contreras will still be a part of the team when they travel to the United Kingdom.

Daniel Barnsley @DanJBarnsley @Cubs God I hope I see him play for the cubs next year in London! Extend his contract! @Cubs God I hope I see him play for the cubs next year in London! Extend his contract!

Some Cubs fans want Willson Contreras to be a part of the organization for the rest of his career.

It will be interesting to see if the team decides to extend the 30-year-old catcher after the season or take a compensation draft pick.

Chicago Cubs: What's on tap?

Ian Happ (left), Christopher Morel (center) and Seiya Suzuki (right) celebrate a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

After today's doubleheader against the Cardinals, the Cubs will return home for a six-game home stand at Wrigley Field. The first series features the Miami Marlins with the first pitch on Friday scheduled for 2:20 p.m. EDT. After the series against Miami, the team will wrap up the home stand by facing the Washington Nationals.

Following the six-game stretch, the team will then travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for the annual Field of Dreams Game. This year's event will see Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds.

