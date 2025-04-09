"That's not what life's about" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah opened up about finding purpose beyond the role of a girlfriend

Before she was Mrs. Jeter, Hannah Jeter (née Davis) was carving her own path—not just on magazine covers or runways but in life’s deeper lessons. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has always been open about talking about relationships, and she emphasized the role of a girlfriend during one interview.
In her candid interview with GQ in December 2015, Hannah discussed the importance of identity, balance and not losing yourself in a relationship.
"That girl in high school that spent every waking moment with the boyfriend and lost all her girlfriends?! That's not what life's about," she said.
Hannah spoke about the value of maintaining friendships, family ties and individuality, especially when in love.
"You have family and friends for a reason! You can't leave that in the dust. And your partner should agree with that and want the same things for himself," she added.
Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, revealed the traits she wants in her kids
Derek Jeter and Hannah are proud parents to four children. Their first daughter, Bella Raine, was born on August 17, 2017. They welcomed two more daughters, Story Grey and River Rose. They also welcomed a son in May 2023 and named him Kaius Green.
In her Players' Tribune column, Hannah shared the kind of traits she wants her kids to have. She wants them to be grateful for the things they have, and wants them to be kind and caring.
"Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways," Hannah said in her Players Tribune piece in February 2017. "We’ll want them to learn to help others, to care for others, and to give back to the world.
"We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart and they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope they know what they want and won’t settle for less."
Hannah has raised her kids far from social media and paparazzi. She seems to prefer bringing natural and creative versions of themselves.