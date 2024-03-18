"That’s like Tom Cruise auditioning for community theater" - MLB insider roasts Blake Snell following scout tryout amid free agency fizzle

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell remains unsigned with less than two weeks left before the regular season commences. There are still a few teams that are interested in acquiring the star's services.

According to ESPN analyst Buster Olney, the 31-year-old pitcher threw a tryout for the scouts the other day. Olney roasted the two-time Cy Young winner for doing so, as he felt it wasn't necessary for a pitcher of his stature.

"Blake Snell, reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, threw for scouts the other day. That’s like Tom Cruise auditioning for community theater"

As per journalist Bob Nightengale, the MLB star is inclined to sign a short-term deal with the Houston Astros but has a few conditions.

Snell is reportedly seeking a two-year contract worth $66 million with an opt-out option after 2024. Although the team is intrigued by this new development, they will hold on for now to see if the price tag drops further.

The Astros are not the only team heavily linked with the star pitcher. The LA Angels and San Francisco Giants are the other two names. However, so far, nothing concrete has emerged.

MLB Insider names San Francisco Giants as favorites to land Blake Snell

According to journalist Bob Nightengale, the Giants have re-entered the race for Blake Snell and are currently looming as favorites to add him to their roster before Opening Day.

“The San Francisco Giants are now looming as the favorites for Snell, who have been engaged, but were also waiting for the price-tag to drop,” Nightengale wrote

Snell's free agency has picked up pace. With multiple teams interested in him, it remains to be seen where the pitcher decides to join.

