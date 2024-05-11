"That will be $20" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin shares hilarious photos of her husband online

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn has been married to Dymin since 2020. The couple are parenting four children and often provide glimpses of their personal life on social media. One such story was shared by Dymin on Thursday night.

As Dymin mentioned in her post, a user had asked her to share pictures of Lynn. Known for taking it up a notch (as you may remember her Nov. roast of Lynn), Dymin did as asked with a price to follow.

"For the person who messaged me they wanted more pictures of Lance. Here you go. That will be $20," Dymin wrote in her story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"$50 and I'll show you his feet," she added.

Dymin's Instagram story

Following a year of dating, Lynn proposed to Dymin in Sept. 2018. A year and a half later, they exchanged vows on January 18, 2020, in a private ceremony, attended by their close ones. The couple are parents to four children.

Lance's first kid Mia Jane Lynn was born on Feb. 16, 2012, from his marriage to ex-wife Lauren Gill-Lynn. The couple share daughters Lively Michael Lynn (born on Feb. 23, 2019) and Rumer Elizabeth Lynn (Oct. 22, 2020), and only son Judge Ryder Lynn (Oct. 26, 2022).

Lance Lynn's wife Dynim roasted pitcher's unwanted league-leading record

Last year, Lance Lynn brought home an unwanted record. While pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he became the leader of all pitchers to have allowed most home runs in the majors during the 2023 season. He gave up 44 home runs over 32 starts and four more in the lone playoff game.

Adding a grain of salt to it, Dymin posted a picture of Lynn working it out in the in-house pitching tunnel to recover or maybe lash out at his pitching woes. She took to social media to update fans, with a roast to follow.

“Don't worry guys, we put a pitching tunnel in our new house so Lance won't give up the most homers in a season,” she wrote.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Lance Lynn has started the season on a better note, only allowing five homers while recording a respectable 3.79 ERA in eight games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback