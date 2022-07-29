The 5 most stunning New York Yankees wives and girlfriends

Many New York Yankees past and present have been linked to stunning partners. A-listers Marilyn Monroe, Jennifer Lopez, and Samantha Bracksieck are just a handful of the beautiful women who have been courted by legendary players.

Here, we list the five most stunning and gorgeous New York Yankees wives and girlfriends.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Former New York Yankees All-Star Alex Rodriguez and American popstar and actress Jennifer Lopez were regarded as a power couple. J.Lo and A-Rod met in 2005 when Lopez was married to Marc Anthony. The pair dated from 2017 to 2019 and were engaged from 2019 to 2021.

J.Lo is considered one of the most influential entertainers in America. In 2012, "Forbes" ranked her as the world's most powerful celebrity, and in 2018, "Time" listed Lopez among their 100 most influential people in the world. Lopez also has a number of ventures, including JLo Beauty.

"I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words." - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement and terminated their relationship in April 2021.

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe

American movie star Marilyn Monroe, who became a major international sex symbol, was married to New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio. They divorced after just nine months. Their relationship is still one of the most storied Hollywood romances in memory. The duo’s relationship was infamously turbulent from the beginning.

Monroe became quite famous for her skirt-blowing scene in “The Seven Year Itch.” She suffered from several mental health problems and was committed to a hospital in 1961. She tragically died in 1962.

Even after they separated, the two became close. DiMaggio even arranged Monroe's final affairs.

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck

Current New York Yankee slugger Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck were high school sweethearts. The two married in 2021 in Hawaii.

"Pictures of Aaron and Sam's wedding in Hawaii yesterday from dailymail.com #aaronjudge #samanthabracksieck" - aaron_judge_updates99

Samantha is one of the favorites among the Yankees wives.

"Aaron Judge’s Fiancé Popping Bottles for Her BDay After Tough Loss" - sideactionhq

The wives of former Yankees pitcher Jonathan Holder and first baseman Luke Voit even supported Bracksieck when news of her DUI arrest in 2020 came out.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis

Yankee legend Derek Jeter is married to American model and TV host Hannah Davis. Jeter, who is still loved by fans post-retirment, counts his wife Hannah as his biggest supporter. The pair first met in 2012 through mutual friends. After confirming their engagement in November 2015, they tied the knot in July 2016.

"Proud of you @derekjeter on the premiere of The Captain at @tribeca ! #TheCaptain" - Hannah Jeter

Hannah Davis is best known for her appearances in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue," including the cover of the 2015 edition.

Gerrit Cole and Amy Crawford

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is married to Amy Crawford, who is an accomplished athlete in her own right. Crawford was previously a softball player and won the Women’s College World Series with the UCLA Bruins.

"Chicago ❤️" - Amy Crawford

Which of these New York Yankees wives and girlfriends is your favorite?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far