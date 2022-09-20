The Houston Astros are quickly becoming a dynasty. Led by legendary manager Dusty Baker, the Astros have clinched their 5th AL West divisional title in 6 years. Although the Astros fell just short of a World Series last year, losing to the Atlanta Braves, they look poised to perhaps go the full way in 2022.

A team mired in scandal over the past few seasons, the Astros have not let the noise surrounding them distract the team from what really matters - winning games. Fans have taken to Twitter to commend this extraordinary club on once again emerging as the uncontested victors of baseball's toughest division.

After shutting out the Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-0 victory last night, the Houston Astros have once again been crowned with the AL West title. Luis Garcia gave up only 2 hits in 5 innings before the bullpen closed out the affair.

The Astros played catch-up to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in the early goings of the season. However, the team has rallied to amasse a record of 97-51 this year, putting them in first place by a wide margin of 15 games.

The Angels were originally thought to be the prime contenders for the AL West this season. The Astros lost their All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency last year when he signed a 3-year deal worth more than $100 million with the Minnesota Twins.

But the Houston Astros proved they had depth beyond Correa. Three quarters of their best-in-baseball midfield stuck around - Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel.

Before Correa's departure, the quartet had started in more World Series game than any other infield combination in the history of the world-famous autumn competition.

The Houston Astros, however, are not without controversy. In 2017 and 2018, the team was at the center of a sign-stealing scandal. This damaged the team's reputation and fanfare as it was revealed the team was allegedly using various techniques to steal pitching signals from opposing teams.

The scandal, however, is in the past now. Houston Astros fans, delighted to once again be at the top, took to Twitter to display their pride and hope. Perhaps this will be the year that the World Champions title once again returns to the Lone Star State with her loyal fans.

