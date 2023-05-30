Until recently, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass was a relatively unknown name in the baseball world. Over the course of his 12-year career, the right-hander has played for no fewer than seven teams.

However, when the recent corporate boycott controversy sparked off, Bass became one of the voices condemning Target, Bud Light, and other companies for their "anti-Christian stance."

The furore was kicked off when Target announced that they would be stocking LGBT merchandise for children. Needless to say, several Christian groups took issue with the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

whyjays believer @JohnnyGiuntaa Let’s see what Anthony Bass is up to on Instagram Let’s see what Anthony Bass is up to on Instagram https://t.co/Ppv4Ubx1S1

"Let’s see what Anthony Bass is up to on Instagram" - Johnny Giunta

On Monday, May 29, Anthony Bass shared an Instagram reel on his personal account that branded the retailer's practices "evil" and "demonic."

After Bass' post, it did not long for the condemnations to start rolling in. The pressure was being turned up on Bass to apologize and walk back his controversial comments.

On May 30, Anthony Bass issued a statement in which he apologized both for his comments and to the LGBT+ community. The Michigan native released a statement and gave no further commentary and took no questions.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



“The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”



/end #BlueJays Bass:“The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”/end #BlueJays Bass:“The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.” /end

"#BlueJays Bass: "The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”" - Keegan Matheson

Bass came to the Blue Jays by virtue of a 2021 trade with the Miami Marlins. So far in 2023, the 6-foot-2 reliever has amassed an ERA of 4.50 across 18 innings this season for the Jays. His contract, which was inherited from the Marlins, will expire at the end of the season.

The controversy comes just as Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw publicly voiced his opposition to his team inviting the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence." The LGBT+ charity group is known for its provocative imagery involving religious symbols.

In response to Bass' apology, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider referred to it as a "first step". The Blue Jays will mark Pride Weekend on June 9 and 10 when the Minnesota Twins come to Toronto.

Anthony Bass's comments reveal a growing schism

The Anthony Bass controversy shows that there is a clear status quo when it comes to players' personal beliefs. While baseball should be for everyone, perhaps true tolerance is the ability to be tolerant of intolerance.

With political division notoriously intensifying across the US, players similar to Bass will likely surface more often. The most important part being that conversation never gets shut down.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes