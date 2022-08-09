"The battle for last place in the Central! How exciting" "Game is gonna be so boring" - MLB fans pessimistic about upcoming Field of Dreams game between Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds

MLB fans are more concerned about than excited about this year's Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. The game pays tribute to one of the greatest baseball movies ever made. It is played on the same field where the movie was filmed. The game was a smashing success in 2021. It hit high ratings and was an amazingly exciting game.

The first iteration of the game in 2021 saw a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees end in spectacular fashion. White Sox slugger Tim Anderson hit a walkoff home run in the ninth inning. The upcoming game has a lot to live up to, and fans just don't see it happening.

The quality of the teams is a big sticking point for MLB fans. With both teams well under .500, this game is unlikely to be significant.

Many eyes will be drawn toward the novelty of the game. Some worry it will not be the best the MLB has to offer.

Some conspiratorial fans are predicting some funny business by the MLB to ensure a high-quality game.

While the teams involved have tremendous historic relevance, they are not elite in 2022. Since both teams are toward the bottom of the National League Central, the game does have strong potential. It might not be the high-scoring we saw last year. If the game is kept close, however, there could be good drama. MLB fans are not that optimisitc, so they are preparing for a bad game.

The upcoming Field of Dreams game will undoubtedly be a brilliant presentation, but the game might not live up to standards.

The MLB hopes to win over new fans with Field of Dreams game

After the roaring success that was the 2021 Field of Dreams game, it is unsurprising that they are running it back again. This time, however, they run a much greater risk of the game failing to impress. It is impossible to guarantee that any matchup will create a great game, but they could have picked better teams.

These teams do not have any strong scurrent rivalry outside of sharing the division. Neither team has been especially good for years. Therefore, that is a reason to keep them out of this game, not put them in it.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will have a chance to surpass every fan's expectations soon. All they have to do to accomplish that feat is have a competitive game on a big stage.

