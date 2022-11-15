The Oakland Athletics have struggled to find any form of success in the last few years, and now their fans fear a change of scenery. Recent historic lows in attendance in Oakland make a move feel inevitable. These fears were stoked by a recent report that the Athletics will play a Spring Training series against the Cincinnati Reds in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas has been pitched as a potential new home for the Athletics for years, and this could be the first step towards that. Sports teams were wary of moving to Las Vegas due to concerns about finding a consistent and passionate fanbase. However, these fears have been assuaged by the success of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Jon Morosi reported on this upcoming Las Vegas series via Twitter.

Many Oakland Athletics fans have been worried about this eventuality for years. A team leaving its city is rare and always heartbreaking for the local community, especially for a team as historic as the Athletics. The team has been in Oakland since 1968 and has become a pillar of the community.

The Athletics leaving would be the latest example of an Oakland-based team leaving for greener pastures. The other two being the Golden State Warriors of the NBA and the Raiders of the NFL. Losing all three of those teams in such a short span would be devastating.

Moving a team is no small task and one that would take a lot of time to prepare. This relocation will likely not happen for years, but the groundwork will have to be laid early. This includes testing the market to see how receptive they are to hosting an MLB franchise. This Spring Training series might be used as a benchmark to make further predictions.

The Oakland Athletics are not the powerhouse of a team that they once were, and their dwindling popularity could necessitate a relocation.

The Oakland Athletics seem to fall further down the rankings every year

The Athletics are in a cycle of finding good talent across the board, winning games, and then being unable to retain said good talent. This cycle has brought them to the playoffs a few times but hasn't led to any significant wins. Perhaps a move to Las Vegas could break the cycle.

The Oakland Athletics have not won a World Series since 1989, and that 33-year drought does not seem like it will end anytime soon.

