"The city needs Yankees vs Mets in the WS" "Yankees are most likely going to face the 6 seed" - New York Yankees fans excited about the team's potential playoff matchups with the league's current rankings

With the 2022 postseason rapidly approaching, New York Yankees fans can't help but get hyped up about potential playoff matchups. The Yankees are almost certain to win the division and have home-field advantage in the first round they play in. The biggest question left is which of the Wild Card teams will they be facing.

While there could still be some movement in the seeding with how close some of these teams are record-wise, it is now easier to predict. MLB posted a graphic to Twitter of what the playoffs would look like if they began today.

New York Yankees fans, of course, universally agree on how they would like the playoff picture to turn out.

If the Yankees do end up winning the division, they will have a favorable matchup in their first series. However, with the way they have performed lately, no wins are guaranteed.

Jake @Jake_W_23 @YanksBar @MLB @ScottsLawn I mean, the Yankees are most likely going to face the 6 seed and 4-6 are all the same to me @YanksBar @MLB @ScottsLawn I mean, the Yankees are most likely going to face the 6 seed and 4-6 are all the same to me

If the Yankees and New York Mets both reach the World Series, New York will become the center of the baseball world. With the talent and skill of both teams, it is certainly in the realm of possibility.

dylanlucci @Dyl168 @MLB @ScottsLawn The city needs Yankees vs Mets in the WS @MLB @ScottsLawn The city needs Yankees vs Mets in the WS

There is even an argument to be made that the second seed has an easier path than the first.

Barry (Aaron Judge enjoyer) @YanksBar @MLB @ScottsLawn The central divisions are awful. Winning your division, coasting, and taking the 2 seed with a healthy roster is one of the biggest No brainer of all time @MLB @ScottsLawn The central divisions are awful. Winning your division, coasting, and taking the 2 seed with a healthy roster is one of the biggest No brainer of all time

A situation may arise where it is more beneficial for teams to lose games towards the end of the season. However, it is extremely unlikely we will see a team actively trying to lose games.

urchinscratch @urchinscratch @MLB @ScottsLawn It's gonna be a tank off the last week of season with all 3 ALWC teams fighting for the chance to face the central and yankees @MLB @ScottsLawn It's gonna be a tank off the last week of season with all 3 ALWC teams fighting for the chance to face the central and yankees

A rematch between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees with a trip to the World Series on the line would certainly be poetic.

There could also be an American League East battle in the second round, if the Tampa Bay Rays can take care of business.

If the New York Yankees make it to the World Series, one of their most entertaining opponents would be the Atlanta Braves. Both teams can score in bunches and certainly have a passionate fanbase. For Yankees fans, there is no doubt of who would win that potential series.

Despite recent struggles, both the Yankees and their fans have high hopes for the playoffs.

The New York Yankees' goal has been the same all season: a World Series championship

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

The Yankees have not been the same team they were at the beginning of the season. Despite this, they are still going to battle hard for a trip to the World Series.

Anything less than a championship in the upcoming postseason will likely be looked at as a failure, so the pressure is on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif