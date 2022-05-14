"The dead-ball separates the true power hitters from everyone else" - New York Mets reporter says slumping stars cannot blame dead ball for lack of success

It's no secret that the MLB is experiencing a new dead ball phenomenon. Going into the 2022 season, the league's cumulative batting average hadn't dipped below .243 since 1967, when it got as low as .237. In the three years preceding 2022, the MLB's year-by-year batting average was .252 in 2019, .245 in 2020, and .244 in 2021.

It has been decreasing little by little every year, but nothing drastic. The numbers were bound to jump around anywhere in between .244 and .270. The same went for slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Cumulative OBP ordinarily stayed between .317 and .325. Slugging percentage rarely dipped below .400. When it did, it didn't stray beyond .388.

Now, all those numbers have come crashing down. 2022's MLB batting average is a meager .234 and slugging percentage is .373. Obviously, these have brought the on-base percentage down with them. It now stands at .307.

In a league desperate to create offense and entertainment, this is terrible news. But one MLB analyst begs to differ. He thinks this new dead-ball era is separating the true power hitters from the fake.

New York Mets reporter says slumping stars cannot blame dead ball for lack of success

Many think Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story is a victim of the MLB's dead ball phenomenon

Steve Gelbs is a New York Mets field reporter during the baseball season and a New York Jets broadcast host during the NFL season. He has over 88,000 Twitter followers and regularly receives thousands of likes on his tweets. Occasionally, he drops a hot take just to stir the pot.

That's exactly what he did several days ago. Referencing the MLB's dead-ball problem, Gelbs said New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has proven himself to be a "true power hitter" by performing up to expectations this season.

Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs The dead-ball separates the true power hitters from everyone else. Pete Alonso is a true power hitter. The dead-ball separates the true power hitters from everyone else. Pete Alonso is a true power hitter.

Gelbs saying the dead ball "separates the true power hitters from everyone else" is a direct shot at many MLB stars who are struggling to start this season. Many players who posted high home run totals last year are still struggling to hit their first of 2022. Detroit Tigers new acquisition, Austin Meadows, is a good example. He hit 27 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays last year, but is yet to hit one for the Tigers.

The list below is 10 days old, but still a helpful depiction of the struggles many star players are having so far. Power hits are just harder to come by these days.

Notable players who have yet to hit a home run in 2022 entering May 2nd, and their home run totals from 2021:



Marcus Semien (45)

Joey Votto (36)

Austin Meadows (27)

Kris Bryant (25)

Jesse Winker (24)

Trevor Story (24)

Marcus Semien (45)
Joey Votto (36)
Austin Meadows (27)
Kris Bryant (25)
Jesse Winker (24)
Trevor Story (24)
Randy Arozarena (20)

"Notable players who have yet to hit a home run in 2022 entering May 2nd, and their home run totals from 2021: Marcus Semien (45) Joey Votto (36) Austin Meadows (27) Kris Bryant (25) Jesse Winker (24) Trevor Story (24) Randy Arozarena (20)" - @Baseball Quotes

Gelbs' statement invalidates the past success of stars like Joey Votto and Marcus Semien, who combined for over 80 home runs last season. They're good ball players who probably could've hit weighted balls more than 420 feet last season. Gelbs seems to be forgetting that slumps are a thing. Even the best players go through them, including Pete Alonso.

