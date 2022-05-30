"The dodgers aren’t going to have any issue with the NL West, are they? Giants and Padres are weak" "I can't believe we're being swept by the worst team in baseball" - Twitter roasts San Francisco Giants for terrible performance, team makes late-game comeback to redeem themselves

The San Francisco Giants have experienced some recent struggles, including almost getting swept by the Reds. The Cincinnati Reds currently have a record of 16-31. If San Fancisco had not rallied for a six-run eighth inning, they would have been swept by the worst team in the MLB.

The San Francisco Giants, who were once neck-in-neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West, have slipped all the way to 7.5 games behind Los Angeles and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. If a turnaround does not happen soon, the Giants could be in some deep trouble, so it makes sense that fans on Twitter are freaking out.

San Francisco Giants fans are losing it over recent losing streak

"The dodgers aren't going to have any issue with the NL West, are they? Giants and Padres are weak." - @ AcesCruising

At this rate, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be able to easily win the National League West. What was once basically a three-way tie for first between the LA Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres, is now gone, with San Diego being three games out as well.

"I can't believe we're being swept by the worst team in baseball" - @ Bay Area Fan

Getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 might be the worst thing an MLB team can do this year. Thankfully, a six-run eighth inning saved the Giants from being swept. However, this does not excuse the Giants for losing two of three in the series.

"The @SFGiants are about to lose a series against the worst team in baseball. But I sleep well at night knowing @gabekapler hides from the National Anthem." - @ Kope

This Giants fan referenced Giants manager Gabe Kapler not standing for the United States National Anthem amid the Uvalde shooting in Texas. In an interview, Kapler said that he will not stand for the anthem until something gets done regarding gun control in the United States.

"Man if the #sfgiants get swept by the reds they are truly pathetic" - @ Jerry

Well, at least they did not get swept, but losing two of three to the Reds is still pretty embarrassing. But hey, the Reds did beat the Cubs 20-5 and are 12-8 in their last 20 games, so they are on a hot streak — at least for them!

"Remember when the #SFGiants were good? That was a fun ride" - @ Chris

It seems so long ago when the San Francisco Giants had that epic 13-12 win over the New York Mets. Hopefully, this rough patch does not last long, and the Giants will be back to their usual standard of competition.

"Really giants??? Are you kidding me right now????? HIT THE D**N BALL." - @ Emma

Luckily, the San Francisco Giants answered this fan's prayers by exploding for six runs in the eighth inning, ultimately beating the Reds 6-4. However, the Giants were getting no-hit for most of the game, and that is inexcusable.

"Holy s**t the #Sfgiants are being no hit by the reds!! So glad I'm not able to watch this" - @ SF Guy

The Cincinnati Reds have a history so far this year of shutting other teams down for most of the game, but ultimately still losing the game. They even threw a no-hitter earlier this year against the Pirates and still lost the game.

"The fact y’all have not hit yet today and about to get swept by the worst team in the league just proves you guys suck. And when I mean suck I mean suck." - @ Evan Walters

Luckily for this fan, the San Francisco Giants turned it around and won the game shortly after this comment was posted. Still though, almost getting swept by the worst team in the MLB has to be rock-bottom for the Giants.

