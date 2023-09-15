For St. Louis Cardinals fans, imagining their team without pitcher Adam Wainwright is difficult. The 6-foot-7 right hander has been one of the most constant fixtures of the team for most of the past two decades.

A native of Georgia, Wainwright was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, who he grew up watching. However, he would never play a game for Atlanta, as he was traded to the Cardinals in late 2003.

Wainwright spent 2004 and 2005 in the bullpen. He pitched three games in the 2006 World Series, and was credited with a win in Game 5 over the Detroit Tigers. Although he would win a ring in St. Louis in 2006, Adam Wainwright did not become a full-time member of the Cards' rotation until 2006.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2009, Adam Wainwright had the best year of his career. He led the league in both wins and innings pitched, with 19 and 233 respectively, posting a 2.63 ERA in the process. The following season, 2010, Wainwright amassed a record of 20-11 alongside a 2.42 ERA. On account of the stellar campaign, he finished second in NL Cy Young Award, eventually losing out to Roy Halladay of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Expand Tweet

"In 2000, Adam Wainwright was drafted 29th overall by Atlanta. 23 years later, he makes his last start against his former team." - St. Louis Cardinals

In 2011, Wainwright underwent Tommy John surgery. This caused him to miss the 2011 postseason, which saw the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Texas Rangers to capture their second World Series in five years. Wainwright, however, was able to collect his second career championship ring.

In 2013, he finished second in NL Cy Young voting again, this time posting a 2.94 ERA and 19 wins across an NL-best 223 innings of work. 2013 was also the year that Adam Wainwright launched WainosWorld, a fantasy football network that raises money for various charities.

After representing the USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Wainwright called the tournament "the most fun he has ever had." He also announced that 2023 would be his final season in MLB.

After his career ends, Wainwright intends to embark on a career in country music. He hosted a concert in Springfield, Illinois this past January that drew some 500 fans. Moreover, he sang the National Anthem before the Cards' 2023 opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium.

Expand Tweet

"Cardinals pitcher and aspiring musician Adam Wainwright's final home weekend at Busch Stadium will feature a postgame concert where he'll perform three new songs from his upcoming album" - MLB Life

Adam Wainwright is a champ on and off the field

A musician and multiple-time All-Star, Wainwright is also deeply invested in helping others. A family man who adopted a son, Wainwright's charitable endeavors have made him a fan favorite in St. Louis. Now just one win away from #200 fans are rooting for him more than ever. Regardless, St. Louis Cardinals fans will likely be able to catch them at a gig near them not too long from now