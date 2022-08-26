"The Gerrit Cole disrespect is astronomical" "Gonsolin at 15 is blasphemy" - MLB fans debate debate best Ace in the league, reject popular list

Now that the 2022 MLB season is starting to wind down, fans have a picture of who the top performers are this season. Some pitchers have been absolutely elite in their squads this season. Bleacher Report decided to rank them, and let's just say that some of their ratings are controversial, to say the least.

Bleacher Report decided to rank the best aces in Major League Baseball. At the top is Max Scherzer for the New York Mets, who despite being injured, has been great this season. Scherzer is 9-3 with a 2.33 ERA through 18 starts this season. Pair this with him being on one of the best teams in the league, and he has an argument to be #1 on the list. However, some say that he is not even the best pitcher on his team with Jacob deGrom's return earlier this month.

Pat @patmc118 @BRWalkoff @kerrancejames jacob degrom is a lot better than max

Austin Reach @reach_baseball @BRWalkoff @kerrancejames If Max Scherzer made this list, he would have put deGrom over himself

Following him are Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins. Verlander is defying father time by posting a league-leading 1.87 ERA at 39-years-old. Alcantara is showing that he is one of the next elite pitchers in the MLB, with his 2.19 ERA through 176.2 innings pitched. Many believe that Verlander should rank #1 on this list.

Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays and Corbin Burnes are 4th and 5th on the list, respectively. Both have Cy Young caliber seasons on potential playoff teams. However, since the Rays and Brewers are not the most elite teams in the MLB, Bleacher Report decided to rank them lower.

Perhaps one of the most underrated pitchers this season is Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox. Cease is 12-6 with a 2.27 ERA through 139 innings pitched. He already has 182 strikeouts, but somehow he was not even named to this year's MLB All-Star game. Cease ranked ninth on this list, however many believed that he should have been higher.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is ranked 10th on the list, and many thought this to be unfair. Although Cole was dominant early on this season, he has been experencing a rough patch so far this second half.

There are also pitchers who have had a dominant season that are not even in the top 10. Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers was ranked 15th, outraging fans.

Was Tony Gonsolin the biggest snub on the MLB Aces list?

Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers currently has the best winning percentage in the MLB at a ridiculous .941. Gonsolin has 16 wins with one loss on the year. Although wins are not the end-all be-all, this is still very impressive.

Russell Gardner @russell5423 @BRWalkoff @kerrancejames Absolutely laughable… Tony G has a lower ERA and twice as many wins as half of these bums. He's res one for example!

GGG @GGGLA4LIFE @BRWalkoff @kerrancejames Toni Gonsolin should be in top 3 as a top Ace for the Dodgers. The Dodgers just recently lit up Alcantara too he can move down a spot.

Gonsolin also has other numbers to back it up as well. Through 23 starts, Tony Gonsolin has a 2.10 ERA, which leads the National League. He is doing this on the best team in the MLB, with the Dodgers having an 86-37 record this year. It is safe to say that Gonsolin easily deserves to be in the top 10 of this list.

