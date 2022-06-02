“The haters are seething”, "Dodgers lost 4 of 5 to the pirates. Total frauds and I’m a fan” - MLB fans brawl in the Twitter comments over division leaders

We are currently two months into the MLB season, and we already have an idea of who the top teams are in each division so far. The New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers are leading in the National League divisions, and the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, and Houston Astros are leading in the American League divisions.

Baseball fans on Twitter had quite a lot to say about the standings so far, and a lot of people were hating on these teams.

MLB fans react to current standings

"The haters are seething" - @Cesar

There were so many people who were hating and praying for the downfall of all of these teams. It is definitely safe to say that they are all just jealous that their team is not on this list.

"Astros own the Yankees and their poverty franchise" - @no

"Astros own the Yankees and their poverty franchise" - @no

There was also a lot of infighting between fans of teams who were on this list. However, is this comment really truthful though? The Yankees have ahd the best record in baseball over these two months.

"Dodgers lost 4 of 5 to the pirates. Total frauds and I'm a fan" - @astoria

"Dodgers lost 4 of 5 to the pirates. Total frauds and I'm a fan" - @astoria

The fact that there were even haters of their own MLB teams on this post is hilarious. For some reason though, the Pirates have the Dodgers number this season, and fans are ticked off about it.

"the race for last place is closer than the race for first in my division #LFGM" - @Jack

This Mets fan is absolutely right with this post, but it is crazy to think. The Mets are 10.5 games ahead of the second place Atlanta Braves, but the Braves are only 6.5 games ahead of the last place Washington Nationals

"Lol rip NY Mets. Their hopes are so high" - @BraveTennessean

"Lol rip NY Mets. Their hopes are so high" - @BraveTennessean

This tweet just does not make sense at all because it looks like the Mets might run away with the division soon. Sounds like this guy might be jealous that his team is not a division leader!

"Congratulations on the 2 month championship lol" - @Rod

This MLB fan tweeted this in a response about the Mets, and the Mets hate has been crazy. Although the Mets have experienced injuries and are not at full strength, there have been no signs of them falling in the standings anytime soon.

"You will never pass the brewers" - @Trenton

This Tweet was in regards to the St. Louis Cardinals catching up on the Brewers for first place in the National League Central. The Brewers are not invincible up there, and the Cards could definitely grab that top spot in some time.

