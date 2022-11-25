MLB released its Hall of Fame ballot for the 2023 class. Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Scott Rolen, and Todd Helton are some of the top names returning to the ballot. There are also 14 new players.

Carlos Beltran, Francisco Rodriguez and Matt Cain are some of the most notable players making their debuts on the ballot. Other new players include Huston Street, John Lackey, R.A. Dickey, Jered Weaver, Bronson Arroyo, and Jacoby Ellsbury. Andre Ethier, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, J.J. Hardy, and Jayson Werth round out the list.

MLB @MLB There's 14 returning candidates on the 2023 @baseballhall ballot. Who is getting your vote?

While there are some great names on this list, some baseball fans feel a bit underwhelmed. This year's ballot doesn't stack up against other ballots we have seen in the past.

Some fans feel that a handful of these players don't even belong on the ballot. It's made them question the legitimacy of Cooperstown.

"The HOF has turned into the hall of really good players not the greatest of all time which is what it was intended to be" one fan explained.

Rocket @DonnieSpinks @MLB @MLB Network @baseballhall The HOF has turned into the Hall of really good players not the greatest of all time which is what it was intended to be.

"Boy it's the same names on this one! Geez. But either Andruw or Manny" said another fan.

Joe @jspinato8 @MLB @baseballhall I know it's not like this these days, but the HOF should be for the greatest of the great. These are all good players, but idk how many of them are truly great enough to be in the hall.

Kevin TenEyck @TenEyck92 @Robert_LWOS @MLB @baseballhall @AROD @GarysheffieldJr None of them belong in the Hall Of Fame, Nobody on this list belong in the Hall Of Fame 2023 will have nobody in it

Winny from MA @magiicrat1967 @MLB @baseballhall None of them. This is the Harold Baines effect. They should be in the Hall of Very Good not the HOF.

J Whitesell @Whitesej @MLB @baseballhall If you didn't vote for them their first year, why are you voting for them now? Did they get better in retirement over the last 8-10 years? Best of the best get in. This is not the NFL!

Darren Schmidt @DarrenTeacher @MLB @baseballhall Since all major sports have welcomed betting with open arms, it's time to induct Pete Rose.

MLB fans are adamant that this year's class is a huge disappointment. They're struggling to find names that are worthy enough to represent the Hall of Fame. Some fans want to see Pete Rose get his shot at the Hall of Fame.

The lack of respect for former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle is absurd. He was one of the most durable pitchers of all time. Buehrle is one of the four pitchers in MLB history to have 15 consecutive seasons of 30+ starts.

The MLB 2023 Hall of Fame ballot is filled with players of all kinds

From switch-hitting Gold Glovers to workhorse pitchers, this Hall of Fame class is filled with unique players. Carlos Beltran is the most intriguing name out of the players making their debut.

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez is entering his second year on the ballot. He is the biggest question mark. Despite putting up big numbers during his career, he will always be remembered for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodriguez's fate could be similar to that of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. Both were dominant players who failed to make the Hall of Fame due to their past steroid use.

Voters will have until December 31st to submit their ballots. The results will be announced on January 24, 2023.

