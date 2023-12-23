"The holiday season is probably one of the best times of the year" - Derek Jeter explained why Christmas has a special place in his heart and home

For the two decades that Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees, travel and baseball were pretty much all he could attend to. Now a retired father of four, the 49-year-old views the Christmas season as the best time to reconnect with family.

Jeter retired from playing shortstop with the Bronx Bombers in 2014. Since then, he has married his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Davis. The couple has since welcomed four children into the world.

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Jeter spoke about the special connection he feels to Christmas and how it feels extra special to celebrate the holidays with a family of his own. Making reference to his own little ones, Derek Jeter told PEOPLE:

"The holiday season is probably one of the best times of the year because you see the excitement in their faces,"

This Christmas, Derek will be surrounded by his three daughters and one son. Bella, 6, Story, 4, and River, 2, will all be responsible for making Christmas special for their six-month-old brother Kaius, Jeter's first and only son, born last May.

In addition to winning five World Series rings as a member of the New York Yankees, Jeter was esteemed for his fielding. Playing from 1995 until 2014, Jeter won five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, and retired with a career average of .310. Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, his first year of eligibility.

In his retirement, Jeter has resolved to stay just as busy. In addition to performing his fatherly duties, Jeter also appears as a part-time FOX Sports analyst alongside former teammate Alex Rodriguez. The Michigan native also purchased a minority stake in the Miami Marlins, a position that he has since rescinded.

This Christmas is bound to be extra special for Derek Jeter and family

After adding to the unit for years, the Jeters may finally have their family unit set. Even though young Kaius probably will not remember this Christmas, the Jeters still want to make it as special as possible for all their children.

In the past, Jeter has quipped that his girls "have trouble understanding that every day is not Christmas," meaning their needs are well attended to. Regardless, expect no expense to be spared at the Jeter household this December.

