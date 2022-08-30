"The king has returned" "Just when I thought we were finally rid of the guy" - Toronto Blue Jays fans divided as the team reclaims OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from Philadelphia Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays just reclaimed outfielder and pinch hitter Bradley Zimmer from the Philadelphia Phillies. Zimmer started the 2022 season with the Blue Jays before being released from the team earlier this month. Now, after just nine games played with the Phillies, they have released him, and he is back in Toronto.

We’ve claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Phillies ROSTER MOVE:We’ve claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Phillies ROSTER MOVE:🔹 We’ve claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Phillies https://t.co/QQGdoaGXms

Zimmer is not going to be a game changer for the Blue Jays. In 77 games played with Toronto this season, Zimmer hit just .105 with an embarrassingly low .446 OPS. However, what earns him a roster spot is his glove in the outfield and his speed of the basepaths.

S.W. Junkball @Junk_Baller @BlueJays No issue with Zimmer being an end of the bench guy, but I’m mostly interested in what the corresponding move will be. Who’s out and how long? @BlueJays No issue with Zimmer being an end of the bench guy, but I’m mostly interested in what the corresponding move will be. Who’s out and how long?

This is pretty much the narrative for Bradley Zimmer's career in Major League Baseball. He has a career .215 average through six big league seasons. His highest was .241 in his rookie year. It is safe to say that the Toronto Blue Jays did not pick him back up for his offensive ability.

Jesse Bremner @BremnerJesse @BlueJays All he did was make catches at center field and pinch run with speed..dont understand the distain for this young man @BlueJays All he did was make catches at center field and pinch run with speed..dont understand the distain for this young man

On top of his speed and defense, Zimmer was also somewhat of a fan favorite in Toronto. Many fans appreciate the talent he does bring to the Blue Jays and were happy to see him return.

However, the Blue Jays are currently in a playoff push, and many did not see this as an appropriate signing for the team. Some do not think that it was necessary to bring in someone who cannot hit well at the major league level.

Kelly W @LeafsFanKW @BlueJays Seriously? Him and Kikuchi are such wastes of valuable roster spots. Watching the 1992 anniversary celebration made me realize just how far away this team is from winning 🥹 @BlueJays Seriously? Him and Kikuchi are such wastes of valuable roster spots. Watching the 1992 anniversary celebration made me realize just how far away this team is from winning 🥹

Adam Warkentin @adamwark @BlueJays No, no, NOOOOOOOO. Just when I thought we were finally rid of the guy. @BlueJays No, no, NOOOOOOOO. Just when I thought we were finally rid of the guy.

Seriously though, we don't have a better position player in Buffalo that we can call up for September? @BlueJays This is the most hilarious line of text that I have ever read.Seriously though, we don't have a better position player in Buffalo that we can call up for September? @BlueJays This is the most hilarious line of text that I have ever read.Seriously though, we don't have a better position player in Buffalo that we can call up for September?

Nevertheless, the Blue Jays are in a crucial spot in the season. They have slowly been shaving off the Yankees' lead in the American League East and could make things intresting if they can find a spark.

Is the American League East still in play for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays

As of right now, the Blue Jays have a record of 69-58, which is eight games behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East. However, they are still in third place in the division, with the Tampa Bay Rays being a game ahead of the squad.

Coming into this season, the Toronto Blue Jays were expected to do great things with their young and exciting team. They have somewhat underperformed expectations, but there is still a chance for them to capture the division title.

The issue with Toronto is that they have yet to find their spark late in the season. Although they have stayed afloat, they are not going on any large runs.

