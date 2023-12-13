"[He] is one of my favorites" - When comedian Chris Rock shouted out Cardinals cult hero Al Hrabosky while speaking about his baseball fandom

Known as one of the best stand-up comedians of his time, Chris Rock, with his opinions, tend to attract a lot of interest. The avid baseball fan's views on the game have been gracing the airwaves for years.

Named in fifth place in Rolling Stone's Top 100 Stand-up Comics of all time, Rock is well known for his observational comedy. The 58-year-old is a lifelong fan of the New York Mets, so many assumed that his favorite player would be someone from that organization.

"Chris Rock is a Mets fan" - Miserable Mets Fan

During a Jul. 2022 St. Louis Cardinals game that had Rock in attendance, the comedian was interviewed by Jim Hayes of Bally Sports during gameplay. Asked about the franchise, Rock gave some love to a Red Birds legend.

According to Rock, Alan Hraboski, a left-hander who threw for the Cardinals in the 1970s was "one of (my) favorite players." Nicknamed the "Mad Hungarian" due to his heritage, Hraboski played on the Cards from 1970 until 1977.

"Chris Rock sits down with @TheCatonBallyTV "I love St. Louis. Great crowds, great food. I love catching Cardinals games when I'm in town." On this edition of regional cable journalism, we learn the "Mad Hungarian" is one of his favorite #STLCards players" - Bally Sports Midwest

A native of Oakland, California, Hraboski went 13-3 in 1975, earning a league-best winning percentage of .813 to coincide with his 22 saves, a figure that also placed him at the top of that category. Now 74, Hraboski played his final MLB game as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 1982.

In St. Louis, Rock lauded the historic identity and history of the Cardinals. Although not many modern fans would know about the Mad Hungarian, Rock's astute historical recollection is beneficial.

Chris Rock's invocation of Hraboski foreshadows Cardinals pitching uncertainty

In the last few months, the Cardinals have added Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and former Minnesota Twins star Sonny Gray to their rotation. The 2023 season saw the team finish last in the NL Central for the first time since 1990, with pitching playing a deciding factor.

Although they cannot bring back Hraboski, it should serve as a reminder of what the team once was. With a brand new pitching corps set to take to the field, that tradition of pitching fortitude should be kept in mind.

