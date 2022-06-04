"The Mets booth made a real slim shady reference lmao I love these dudes" - New York Mets broadcasters share some laughs during matchup against LA Dodgers

The New York Mets have one of the more intriguing trios in their broadcast booth. It starts with Gary Cohen, a seasoned broadcast veteran who worked his way through the Mets minor league broadcasting crew to join the major league club when the team created its own broadcast network, Sportsnet New York (SNY for short). Cohen was joined by two key members of the New York Mets 1986 World Series Champion squad.

"Gary Cohen ruins TV magic"

On one side, former pitcher Ron Darling. Darling was a Yale-educated, crafty right-hander who brings a blend of scholarly analysis and real world experience from the mound. He's developed so well in the booth with the New York Mets that he's appeared on TBS playoff broadcasts and MLB network segments. The final member of the trinity is borderline Hall of Fame first baseman Keith Hernandez. A former captain of the 1986 New York Mets, Hernandez provides the perspective of the jovial jock to complement the studious style of Darling, as he is revered as a voice of the common fan in a balanced booth.

On Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets broadcast team delighted fans on Reddit with their antics in the booth

Fans took great humor in Gary Cohen's shattering of the fourth wall when he showed that the cameras in Dodgers Stadium, home of the LA Dodgers had a great view...of the backs of their heads.

"The Mets booth is a national treasure" - @ Swtor_dog

While the broadcast booth is on the older side, MLB fans on Reddit took notice of the crew making "hip" and "trendy references."

"The Mets booth made a real slim shady reference lmao I absolutely love these dudes" - @ john_mulelaney

"Gary opened last night game with a Bojack Horseman reference lmao" -@ JCappy

Major League Baseball has been on the forefront of trying new things in broadcasting. Their digital content is the most modern among sports leagues, and they have recently signed streaming deals with Apple TV and Peacock. In addition to this, the league is constantly looking for new ways to engage fans, such as discussing a potential broadcast deal with Barstool Sports. The blend of innovation in technology and continuity with broadcasters could help create fans for life.

"I'd watch a whole game of them in this view just riffing the whole time. SNY, make it happen" - @ meltingspace

The Mets are in the midst of one of their best seasons in franchise history. The team is on pace to win over 100 games, and their best pitcher Jacob deGrom hasn't even thrown a single pitch this season.

