Both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets look poised to win their respective divisions this year for the first time since 2006. It has been quite a year for sports in New York City. Particularly for the city's two storied baseball teams.

On Sunday, September 18, all four of New York's in-season teams won. It was the first time it had happened in nearly 13 years. The last time the stars aligned like they did on Sunday was in 2009. Yankees fans will not forget what happened that year...

It wasn't just the city's baseball teams that won on Sunday. In the second week of NFL action, both of New York City's football teams - the Jets and the Giants were squaring off.

Yankees fan, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants edged out the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium by a score of 19-16. Meanwhile, the Giants came out victorious in a dramatic 31-30 victory over the Browns in Cleveland.

While the city's football teams were scoring field goals and touchdowns, the city's baseball teams were hitting bombs. The Mets first completed a 4-game series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Queens to retain the top spot in the AL East. The Yankees were also busy... being the Yankees.

After going down 4-1 early to the Brewers in Milwaukee, stud Aaron Judge went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs and a pair of home runs. His second home run at American Family Field marked his league-leading 59th of the season, and puts him within 2 of Roger Maris' record of 61 set in 1961.

The 4 victories marked the first time in nearly 13 years that all the teams came together to win on the same day.

Philadelphia Phillies v Yankees, Game 6, 2009 World Series

The Mets and the Jets both missed the playoffs that season. However, the Giants made it all the way to the AFC playoffs before being bested as a result of a comeback from Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts.

For the Yankees, 2009 was the year that they won their first World Series in 9 years. For fans of the New York Yankees, who find their team atop the league's power rankings, it sure is looking a lot like 2009 again.

