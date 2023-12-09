"The nation of Canada is not happy" - Top 10 funny memes as Shohei Ohtani's reported Blue Jays move halts, creating chaos among MLB fans

A report of Shohei Ohtani signing with the Toronto Blue Jays by Jon Morosi rocked the baseball world early Friday evening. The fanbase, including Grammy-Award-winning rapper Drake, was ecstatic with the thought that they had signed the two-way phenom.

A private plane was flying from LA to Toronto, and Morosi expected it to be Ohtani. However, that was not the case. The person on the plane was Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec.

The false report opened up the opportunity for some funny memes regarding the situation. Below, we take a look at the best memes on social media platforms.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The nation of Canada is not happy with Jon Morosi"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the baseball world will have to wait even longer for Shohei Ohtani to come to a decision. However, he is expected to sign a deal relatively soon, and Blue Jays fans are keeping their fingers crossed. After his decision, many other free agents will quickly come off the board.

Blue Jays have been aggressive in their pursuit of signing Shohei Ohtani, but they are not the only ones

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

Shohei Ohtani's free agency has consumed the baseball world. It is the biggest story, as the 29-year-old is a generational talent who has done things no other player has done in the history of the game.

The Blue Jays have recently emerged as a finalist to land the two-way phenom, but it seems like a long shot, according to numerous insiders. Ohtani has expressed an interest in staying on the West Coast.

With his interest in staying on the West Coast, many have pointed to the Los Angeles Dodgers as being the favorites to sign the Japanese star. It would not be too bad of a move, and Ohtani would get the chance to play for a World Series contender. He has yet to make the postseason since signing with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017. Not having one of the best players in the game playing when it matters the most has been a stain on Major League Baseball.

Another team that has come out swinging to sign Ohtani is the Chicago Cubs. They are heading into the 2024 season with a new manager and a new team vision. The Cubs are ready to take control of the National League Central and would be a scary team with the addition of Ohtani.

Watch out for Ohtani to come to a decision within the next few weeks.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.