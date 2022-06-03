"The Nats’ big deal is likely to be a sale of their team" - MLB Insider Jon Heyman claims Washington Nationals ownership set to change, Juan Soto unlikely to leave team

There has been a lot to forget in this year's Washington Nationals season. Since finishing first in their division in 2017, it has all been down the hill. The Nationals are currently dead last in the National League East and are now the worst team in the entire National League. With a record of 18-35, they find themselves lower on the Power Rankings chart than the Cincinnati Reds, a team that began the season 3-15.

Amid all the disappointment and confusion, some think it is time for a big change within the organization. An MLB insider has commented that an ownership change is very likely and has delved in to what it might need for the larger future of the Washington Nationals organization.

Washington Nationals signal ownership change, what it might mean for the future

The Washington Nationals ownership, led by current owner Mark Lerner, is looking to sell the franchise. Despite losing records over recent years, Lerner is thought to be taking bids in the area of $3 billion to sell the Washington Nationals.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Nats’ big deal is likely to be a sale of their team (interest details and target price here) which is why Juan Soto isn’t going anywhere. Soto responds to the news I apparently gave him that he’s staying. Also in here top 10 Trade Bait Power Rankings! nypost.com/2022/06/02/why… The Nats’ big deal is likely to be a sale of their team (interest details and target price here) which is why Juan Soto isn’t going anywhere. Soto responds to the news I apparently gave him that he’s staying. Also in here top 10 Trade Bait Power Rankings! nypost.com/2022/06/02/why…

"The Nats’ big deal is likely to be a sale of their team (interest details and target price here) which is why Juan Soto isn’t going anywhere. Soto responds to the news I apparently gave him that he’s staying. Also in here top 10 Trade Bait Power Rankings!" - @ Jon Heyman

Story continues below ad

Since the Nationals lost Bryce Harper to the Phillies following the 2018 season, it signalled an era of rebuilding within the franchise. One reason the ownership may be looking to offload is that they know the Nats likely will not win the World Series in the next 5-10 years.

All prospective buyers are clear that they would like Juan Soto, the 23-year-old young talent, to stay on the team. With so much skill at such a young age, Soto represents a key central foundation to rebuild the team around.

Washington Nationals @Nationals



Ted Williams

Mel Ott

Mickey Mantle

Juan Soto The only players in @MLB history to reach 100 doubles, 100 home runs, 300 RBI, 400 walks and 500 hits at age 23 or younger:Ted WilliamsMel OttMickey MantleJuan Soto The only players in @MLB history to reach 100 doubles, 100 home runs, 300 RBI, 400 walks and 500 hits at age 23 or younger:Ted WilliamsMel OttMickey MantleJuan Soto https://t.co/PpgZD4zMbp

Story continues below ad

"The only players in @MLB history to reach 100 doubles, 100 home runs, 300 RBI, 400 walks and 500 hits at age 23 or younger: Ted Williams. Mel Ott. Mickey Mantle, Juan Soto" - @ Washington Nationals

Soto finished second in Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2018. Since then, he has been a game-changer for the Nationals. Soto has 107 home runs and 328 RBIs over his 4 1/2 seasons with the club. He is also categorized by his great eye. Soto led the league in walks last season and is currently doing so this season.

Whoever ends up buying the team can be sure that the sports market in D.C. is ripe and will accommodate winning teams. Just like Soto in the batters box, whoever buys the Nationals will have to have patience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far