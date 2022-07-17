“The next great Mariner” “JGod should be his nickname” - MLB Twitter fans are lost for words after Julio Rodriguez hits grand slam ahead of Home Run Derby

Seattle Mariners sensation Julio Rodriguez is not just surpassing all expectations. He is smashing them ahead of his career-first Home Run Derby.

The rookie All-Star added yet another career-first to his name against the Texas Rangers on Friday when he scored his maiden MLB grand slam.

The Seattle Mariners can’t stop winning at the moment, extending their winning streak to 12 games on Friday after comfortably beating the Rangers 8-3. Seattle controlled most of the game and raced to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.

The Rangers clawed their way back. Home runs from Corey Seager (Rodriguez’s first round HRD opponent) and Leody Taveras reduced the deficit and made it 4-3. It all went in vain after Rodriguez hit his first career grand slam which put the Mariners 8-3 up and sealed their 12th straight win.

Rodriguez has 16 homers to his name this season.

The timing couldn't have been any better. Rodriguez was revealed as one of the participants for this year’s Home Run Derby a couple of days ago. Should he go all the way, the 21-year-old will add another career-defining achievement to his name: Youngest Home Run Derby winner in history.

On the day of the derby, Rodriguez’s exact age will read 21 years and 201 days. That would make him the youngest HRD winner by far, beating the current record set by Juan Gonzales (23 years and 265 days) in 1993.

MLB Twitter backs Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez to win Home Run Derby

Julio Rodriguez became the first Seattle Mariners player aged 21 or under to hit a grand slam since Alex Rodriguez achieved that feat in 1996. Some fans are naturally blown away by the magnitude of Julio’s talent.

Scott Carsey @ScottCarsey @Mariners @JRODshow44 I’m old enough to have watched Griffey in his prime, and it was over before I knew it. We are seeing the rise of the next great Mariner in Julio. Just enjoy it! Go M’s!!! @Mariners @JRODshow44 I’m old enough to have watched Griffey in his prime, and it was over before I knew it. We are seeing the rise of the next great Mariner in Julio. Just enjoy it! Go M’s!!!

The 2022 Home Run Derby field is a very competitive one, and it is very difficult to predict a winner. There are a few favorites, and Rodriguez, who is the sixth seed, understandably isn’t one.

Brycen @BBOYnHisBag @saneguy2k @Mariners @JRODshow44 No, he’s the 6th seed for a reason No, he’s the 6th seed for a reason @saneguy2k @Mariners @JRODshow44 💀💀No, he’s the 6th seed for a reason

Defending two-time HRD champion Pete Alonso is an overwhelming favorite to make it three in a row. He would become the first ever to do so. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is another favorite for the crown, having lost the 2018 final to his now-teammate Bryce Harper.

Rodriguez is a rookie, but that wouldn't deter him or the ones backing him to win. Alonso was a rookie in 2019. Not only did he win it, but he won it back-to-back. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was a rookie too when he won in 2017.

The Home Run Derby takes place at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 18, at Dodger Stadium in LA. Irrespective of the winner, history is guaranteed to be made. Can J-Rod have the biggest share of the pie? We shall see.

