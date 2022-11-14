The Tampa Bay Rays are notorious for trading away players. They're one of the most active teams in Major League Baseball in terms of trading and there's rarely anyone who they won't consider trading.

They traded Blake Snell away to San Diego after he won a Cy Young award a couple of years ago.

According to Jon Morosi, the Rays are looking into making a lot of moves this offseason.

He reports that:

"[The] Rays are engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline. At this point, industry observers expect multiple trades by the club over the next 48 hours."

With the expectation that multiple deals will be done, on top of their deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates involving first baseman Ji-Man Choi, MLB fans are expecting big things coming out of Tampa.

Robin @joyeful @Spenred @jonmorosi @MLB Network @MLB Of course the Rays would call their trade negotiations "advanced", just like they call Tropicana Field a "major league stadium" @Spenred @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB Of course the Rays would call their trade negotiations "advanced", just like they call Tropicana Field a "major league stadium"

TeslaTV @youcantsaythat @jonmorosi @MLB Network @MLB If the Rays trade Glasnow I’m done. With our rotation and bullpen we are just 1-2 bats away from being contenders. @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB If the Rays trade Glasnow I’m done. With our rotation and bullpen we are just 1-2 bats away from being contenders.

While stars like Wander Franco or Randy Arozarena are unlikely to be moved, nothing can be ruled out with the team. They are one of the most savvy organizations in baseball and they will always make smart decisions.

Which Rays might be moved this offseason?

Tampa Bay makes a habit of taking afterthought players, using them to their maximum potential and then trading them away. If a team trades for someone from Tampa Bay, they should be wary of why the deal was agreed upon.

With that said, that makes a lot of players on the roster available. Yandy Diaz could be an enticing option for a team in need of a corner infielder.

Wild Card Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game One

Manuel Margot is another striking option, given that he's not under a long contract like Franco or Brandon Lowe are.

Other players like Harold Ramirez, Taylor Walls, Ryan Yarbrough or some other pitchers could very well be on the move.

Teams in need of upgrades at positions should absolutely call Tampa Bay about their talent. They're one of the best teams in baseball despite not having a ton of star power, so these players are good.

Most teams would benefit from adding a guy like Diaz or Yarbrough to their roster and it probably wouldn't cost them as much as some other big name players might.

