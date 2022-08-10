"The only thing I didn’t like was a man talking to a woman like that” - Retired MLB star Jim Edmonds' wedding invitation feud with Teddi Mellencamp continues to grow

Jim Edmonds continues to make headlines. His wedding invite was discussed by TV personality Teddi Mellencamp with ex-wife Meghan King in a podcast edition of "Two T's In A Pod.” Edmonds is soon tying the knot with Kortnie O’Connor.

The former MLB player got really “upset and angry” and allegedly wrote this to Mellencamp:

"Should 'clean up your own s**t' and 'stop worrying about other people before it comes back to bite you in the a**.'"

A former contestant of "Celebrity Big Brother," Mellencamp told “Page Six” that she saw Edmonds' texts as a scare tactic to discover who sent her the invitation.

“I think he likes to get his own way. The only thing I didn’t like was a man talking to a woman like that.”

A representative for Edmonds said in a statement in response to Teddi's most recent remarks.

“It’s unfortunate when someone’s livelihood is based almost entirely on talking poorly about other people. And it’s not a joke when you're on the receiving end.”

Teddi Mellencamp allegedly shared her text conversation with Edmonds on Instagram. "Ooof Jimmy is so angry," Mellencamp captioned her Instagram story.

One user shared Mellencamp's Instagram story on Twitter.

"Jimmy's angry! #jimedmonds #RHOC #Bravo #RHOBH what a jerk to talk to any woman like that. Btw isn't this marriage 4 or 5 now?" - Kay

Jim Edmonds was married twice before he parted ways with King.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King split in 2019

Edmonds married “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King in 2014 after his split with Allison Jayne Raski. They share three children together, Aspen, Hart, and Hayes. The duo had a tumultuous marriage and filed for divorce following a cheating scandal in 2019 after five years of marriage.

Meghan also accused Edmonds of inappropriate relations with the family's former young nanny, but he denied the claims. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Edmonds is now set to tie the knot with Kortnie O’Connor in September in Italy after getting engaged in July 2021.

Jim Edmonds is set to marry Kortnie O'Connor.

Edmonds uploaded a series of photos on Instagram.

“We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays.” – Jim Edmonds

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds played 17 seasons for six teams. He was selected to play in four All-Star Games.

