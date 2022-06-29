“The third-place Giants would be last place in the AL East” “al east is the hardest division and its not even close” - Fans react after Dave Roberts states NL West is the toughest division in MLB

We are reaching the midway point in the MLB season, and the battles within the divisions are getting intense.

The American League East has four teams that are at least eight games over .500. The AL Central has three teams fighting for first place.

The National League East features the New York Mets, who have the best record in the NL. The powerful Atlanta Braves are right behind them. The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are fighting for first place in the NL Central. The NL West has the powerhouse LA Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres.

Recently, debate has sparked over which MLB division is the most competitive. The general consensus is the American League East. They have the New York Yankees, who are the best team in all of baseball. They also have the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays, who all have winning records. Even the Baltimore Orioles are widely considered the best last-place team in baseball.

However, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks differently. He believes the National League West is the most competitive division in the MLB. He argues that every division game in the NL West is a battle to win.

Although Dave Roberts is just defending his own team by saying this, it is tough to logically see the NL West as the toughest division. The NL West is very competitive, just not as much as the AL east.

d @someyanksfan @MLBNetwork The third place Giants would be last place in the AL East.

Many fans considered this an extremely cold take. Here is what MLB fans across the league had to say.

MLB fans disagree with Dave Roberts', consensus says AL East is the toughest division

The New York Yankees have the best record in the MLB. Add to them the three other teams also in playoff contention: the Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Rays. It is easy to see why the AL East might be the most competitive.

gina @garyxxsanchez @MLBNetwork al east is the hardest division and its not even close

ny yrgk fan @JamesCovfefe @MLBNetwork Disagree. About a week or so ago the wildcard was the rest of the Al east, minus Baltimore

The NL West is still competitive, though. The Dodgers have the second-best record in the NL, and the Padres and Giants are not far behind. Also, there is a tighter race for first place compared to that of the AL East. It makes sense that some fans believe the NL West is tougher.

Jose @jose_briseno620 @MLBNetwork If u don't agree yall just hater don't get me wrong other division hard too but I don't see then on the NL west level

Dave 🇨🇦 @cdave_1976 @MLBNetwork Agree. The Yankees have a 12 game lead on second place. Meanwhile, the Padres are 2 games back and the Giants are 6.5 behind. It's much tighter in the NL West.

Although this argument was mainly about the AL East and the NL West, some thought the NL East should be in discussion as well.

DJPfister @dj_pfister @MLBNetwork Disagree NL east is the best

Since Dave Roberts manages an NL West team, it makes sense for him to believe the Dodgers' division is the hardest. He is sticking up for his players because that is what a coach does. Both the AL East and the NL West are very competitive this year, and it will be exciting to see how each division plays out.

