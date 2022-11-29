In February 2021, former Miami Marlins executive Sean Flynn recounted the story of the dog Marley running out on the field during a Marlins versus Padres game while shooting the film comedy-drama film, "Marley & Me."

After seeking permission from the MLB, the 2008 film scene was allowed to shoot at the Dolphin Stadium. On the day of the shooting (May 2, 2008), everything was put in place. The cameras were ready, and the crew was prepared.

As per the script, the dog Marley was supposed to run through the left field to a corner gate. The two trainers were situated on opposite ends, with one trainer holding the dog until filming began.

As the cameras began to film, the dog turned toward the right field, rather than the left, and the on-field chaos was broadcast on the jumbotron.

The audience quickly realized it was part of a cinematic production.

Recalling the funny situation from 13 years ago, ex-Miami Marlins executive Sean Flynn said:

"The ultimate mischief is Marley got on the field during the game."

"13 years ago today, ‘MARLEY & ME’ released in theaters." - Discussing Film via Twitter

"Marley & Me" featuring Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson was released on December 25, 2008, in the US and Canada.

The comedy-drama had successfully set a record for the highest Christmas Day box office history with $14.75 million in ticket sales.

Former Miami Marlins outfielder Luis Gonzalez was surprised to see a Hollywood film being shot during the MLB game

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks

On May 2008, former Miami Marlins outfielder Luis Gonzalez, who was playing against the Padres, was taken aback to see a Hollywood film being shot during the MLB game.

As per MLB, here's what Luis had to say as the dog Marley's frantic run on the right field unfolded in front of his eyes:

"It's kind of weird to see a movie going on. I didn't really know it was going to happen then."

Today In History @TodayThatWas Sept. 3/1967 - Former MLB All-Star OF Luis Gonzalez is born. 5x All-Star, 1x Silver Slugger & 1x World Series (ARIZ - 2001). Career Stats: 2,591 H, 596 2B, 68 3B, 354 HR, 1,439 RBI, 1,412 RS, 1,155 BB, 128 SB & .283 BA. Sept. 3/1967 - Former MLB All-Star OF Luis Gonzalez is born. 5x All-Star, 1x Silver Slugger & 1x World Series (ARIZ - 2001). Career Stats: 2,591 H, 596 2B, 68 3B, 354 HR, 1,439 RBI, 1,412 RS, 1,155 BB, 128 SB & .283 BA. https://t.co/csaK6uTseW

"Sept. 3/1967 - Former MLB All-Star OF Luis Gonzalez is born." - Today In History

The extra dose of entertainment offered by the canine during the Miami Marlins-San Diego Padres baseball game in May 2008 was undeniably enjoyable for the fans.

Poll : 0 votes