"The video room is dingy and smells like rat urine" - Unnamed New York Mets player takes shots at Los Angeles Dodgers stadium

New York Mets players were not impressed with the quality of the video room at Dodgers Stadium in LA.
Adrian Dorney
Adrian Dorney
ANALYST
Modified Jun 03, 2022 09:18 PM IST

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a team everybody loves to hate. The Dodgers are currently on a tear and look like the most likely contestant to bring home to National League pennant this season. With a record of 34-17, the Dodgers are second only to the New York Mets for the best record in the NL at the moment.

After a series sweep conceded at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the first time that happened since the 2000 MLB season, the Dodgers are still doing alright. The Los Angeles Dodgers are still a comfortable four games ahead of the second-placed San Diego Padres in the NL East division. Their success may cause opposing players to say some less than flattering things about where they play.

Anonynous New York Mets player trashes historic Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium

Last night's affair in Los Angeles was an exciting one. The two best teams in the National League faced off for the first time at Dodger Stadium this season. Going into this game, the Mets were two games ahead of the Dodgers.

Starting on the mound for LA was Tony Gonsolin. The right-hander allowed only two hits and no runs over six innings to earn his sixth win of the season. Mets starter Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over 5.2 innings and was retired.

That Turner connection. https://t.co/x8rWNjUUK2

"That Turner connection" - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers relied on Mookie Betts, who hit an RBI single, and Trea Turner, who got an RBI double. Turner now has a 25-game hit streak.

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962 and turns 60 this year. Held up as one of the most ambient MLB ballparks, opposing players are known to complain about the conditions at the Stadium.

Mets aren't thrilled with the working conditions at Dodger Stadium. According to one Met, the video room is dingy and smells like rat urine. Says it's far below MLB standards.
"Mets aren't thrilled with the working conditions at Dodger Stadium. According to one Met, the video room is dingy and smells like rat urine. Says it's far below MLB standards." - @ Mike Puma
Also Read Article Continues below

Following the New York Mets' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a Mets player had some things to say about the state of the visitors clubhouse at Dodgers Stadium. The player who remains unnamed said, "The video room is dingy and smells like rat urine." That may be the truth, or it may just be the musings of a sore loser.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

