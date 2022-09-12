"The way Manny Machado finishes his home run swings, the body language always comes off as “Go f**k yourself”" - MLB insider gives explicit analogy of Manny Machado's demeanor at the plate 

The San Diego Padres wound up losing 8-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but during the loss, Manny Machado hit two home runs in style. In the third inning of last night's game, Machado blasted his 27th home run of the season. Later in the sixth, Machado belted another homer to center field for his 28th of the year.

MLB insider and DraftKings podcast host Jared Carrabis had some interesting things to say regarding the home runs. When describing Machado's attitude at the plate, Carrabis says, "The way Machado finishes his home run swings, the body language always comes off as “Go f**k yourself” to the pitcher and his whole family."

Now this is very vulgar to say the least, but there is some truth behind his statement. The way that Machado stares at the ball after he knows it is gone is epic. Machado's demeanor is well deserved, while looking at the career he is having.

This season alone shows how outstanding Manny Machado can be. Through 129 games played this season, Machado has had a slash of .303/.371/.544, totaling .915 OPS. Along with his 28 home runs, he also had 34 doubles and 151 total hits on the year.

"Manny Machado's August: fWAR: 1.9 AVG: .342 OPS: 1.011 RBI: 28 HR: 6" - Talking Friars

This could be Machado's best offensive season of his career, with his splits being noticeably above his career average. Manny Machado hit .282 with a .834 OPS in his career. Which is very good, but nowhere near this season.

This is not factoring in Machado's Gold Glove defense at third base. In his 11-year career, Machado has two gold gloves and one platinum glove. Nolan Arenado is the only reason he does not have more, being in the same league.

However, Manny Machado is one of the offensive leaders in a solid San Diego Padres squad. Although they will not be winning the National League West, they are still in the running for a wild card spot this season.

Manny Machado is helping lead the Padres to a playoff appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

With the Dodgers currently having the best record in baseball at 95-43, the Padres will not be winning the NL West. However, their 77-63 record is nothing to scoff at, with them holding the third NL Wild Card spot.

"September is a do or die month for a few Major League Baseball teams fighting for a playoff berth. The San Diego Padres are battling for a NL Wild Card spot and one of their players has made a name for himself and become a fan favorite… his name is Ha-Seong Kim" - jaytee

All the San Diego Padres need to do is stay afloat and they will have a postseason berth this season. If they do clinch, it will be their second time doing so in 17 seasons.

