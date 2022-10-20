David Ortiz had some choice words for Alex Rodriguez ahead of game one of the ALCS. Ortiz believes that the only way the New York Yankees can beat the Houston Astros is if Alex Rodriguez picks the Yankees to win.

On Fox Sports post-game, Ortiz teased Rodriguez on how bad his picks have been in the postseason. He thinks the former Yankee great is bad luck.

"The only way the Yankees can beat Houston is if you pick them... you have been wrong the whole time." said Ortiz.

David Ortiz isn't a stranger to dishing out some New York Yankee hate. He was often at the center of the heated New York and Boston rivalry. He isn't afraid to poke fun at the Yankees.

"Well I got my pinstripes on." said Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez is going to back the Yankees no matter what. He believes the Yankees will stack up well against the Astros.

David Ortiz believes the Astros will breeze right past the Yankees on their way to the World Series. He's certain the Astros will have a clear edge in this series.

Alex Rodriguez believes the Yankees need to pull out all the stops to beat the Astros

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game 5

The New York Yankees are in for a tough matchup. The Houston Astros have been one of the most dominating teams in baseball. They finished the regular season as the second-best team in the league..

The Astros have relied heavily on their lights-out pitching staff alongside timely hitting from superstars like Yordan Alvarez. They are never out of the game and that's what makes them so dangerous.

Houston can change the momentum of the game at any time. Many players contribute to their offense; they don't have to worry when they're behind during the first few innings.

The Yankees need to get their bats hot and keep the pressure on Houston. They can't allow themselves to get complacent if they get an early lead. They need to pile on as many runs as they can.

New York will need to have quality starts from their starting pitchers to keep the Houston hitters at bay. The Yankees don't have the most efficient bullpen. Their starting pitchers will be important in the ALCS.

If New York stands a chance against Houston, they need to play the best baseball that they have all year.

