"The Yankees are a disgrace right now" "Season starts tonight" - New York Yankees fans hope to see slump end in road series against Seattle Mariners

The New York Yankees are about to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Their fans understand the series' importance. With five straight losses, the Yankees have allowed every team that they were pulling away from to catch up. These consecutive losses have put an extraordinary amount of pressure on the Yankees and their fans.

The Mariners are a very talented young team. They are still looking to prove themselves. How better to prove themselves than by winning a series against the top team in the American League. Yankees fans are feeling the pressure right now. Their expectations are being tempered by their recent failures.

Bob Moylan @robert_moylan @Yankees



But I’m sure all the low bar fans who just want to see a game for a game’s sake will tune in.



The Yankees are a disgrace right now- and they refuse to change, a big middle finger to fans. @Hilton Not watching a team that is so non-serious about their play, especially in the few weeks.But I'm sure all the low bar fans who just want to see a game for a game's sake will tune in.

While the New York Yankees still have a 10-game lead over their division rivals, fans are hoping the team can extend that lead.

The Yankees have not been their usual dominant selves since the All-Star break. This is, in part, due to recent injuries the team has suffered. They are clearly no longer the best in the MLB.

Pablo RZ @irr_pablo @Yankees @Hilton This team is so underwhelming without Rizzo and Stanton. Purely useless players from 4 to 9 @Yankees @Hilton This team is so underwhelming without Rizzo and Stanton. Purely useless players from 4 to 9

At the beginning of the season, a series win was the expectation, regardless of the opponent. Now, fans are begging the team to win just one game to end this embarrassing losing streak. That is easier said than done.

This is especially true while the team is playing games in the Pacific Northwest, the Yankees have the talent for it. They will likely need a big game from Aaron Judge, which he is more than capable of.

Brandon Hauff @bhauff_549 @Yankees @Hilton I know it’s harder than it sounds these days but please just win a ballgame tonight @Yankees @Hilton I know it’s harder than it sounds these days but please just win a ballgame tonight

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has been under a lot of fire recently. When they acquired him from the Minnesota Twins in the offseason, they were certainly hoping for better than a .222 batting average.

Mattvenz @MattVeneziano @Yankees @Hilton i mean what are we doing how do you sit here and say yea josh donaldson should be batting fourth for the new york yankees @Yankees @Hilton i mean what are we doing how do you sit here and say yea josh donaldson should be batting fourth for the new york yankees

If the New York Yankees are going to return to their early-season form, fans hope it comes in this game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees will look to end their losing streak and maybe even win this series. However, they are going up against a very talented Seattle Mariners team.

Who will win the series between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners?

This could be a series of "Who wants it more?" Whichever team is able to maintain focus over the three-game series will likely walk away with the win. Home-field advantage could also be a huge factor. The Yankees have been on a roadtrip for over a week now.

Yankees fans hope the slump will finally end. It will be hard to pick a tougher opponent than the well-rested Mariners. For that reason, the Mariners will win two out of the three games against the Yankees.

