"There's no competition" "56 wins in June" - New York Yankees fans celebrate series sweep over Oakland Athletics, team breaks MLB record

The New York Yankees are far and away the top team in the MLB, and they showed it again by sweeping the Oakland Athletics. No team seems to have an answer for the vaunted offense on display. Both Aaron Judge's and Giancarlo Stanton's homers in the final game of the series exemplified this excellence.

These two home runs brought the Yankees' monthly total to 57 and broke the MLB record for home runs hit in the month of June. StatsMuse reported the news on Twitter.

They're called the Bronx Bombers for a reason.



Giancarlo Stanton hit the Yankees' 57th home run of the month, breaking the MLB record for home runs by a team in June.

This record goes a long way to contextualize just how hot the New York Yankees have been. The success they are having is historic and can only be compared to great teams of the past.

The American League East crown is already the New York Yankees' to lose, but with the pace they have been at this seems impossible. Having only 20 losses at the tail end of June is unheard of and has the team as AL favorites.

There has yet to be a true down point for the New York Yankees and their fans. As long as the team can avoid a meltdown, they will be taking victory laps all the way to the postseason.

New York Yankees fans feel unbeatable after sweeping the Oakland Athletics

Being a fan of the best team in baseball is one of the best feelings a sports fan can enjoy. Knowing your team is capable of winning at any time makes every game entertaining and must-see TV.

While the superstars of the New York Yankees are performing well, a 56-20 record is possible only with superb depth. This is evidenced by the lack of success of the Los Angeles Angels, who can't win games despite having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

At this point in the season, it is safe to say this team is not simply catching lucky breaks or facing an easy schedule. They really are that good.

The AL East was supposed to be one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. Instead, it has become a three-way race for second place. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays are all good teams that are trying to chase a great one.

As long as the home runs keep coming, the fans will be happy, and the team will keep racking up wins. While a slump is likely inevitable, it doesn't seem like one's coming anytime soon.

Yanks fight back for another win... Sweep the A's. Just outstanding play.. homers lead the way....

After yet another series sweep in a season full of dominant performances, the fans earned this victory lap. Completing a sweep while also breaking an MLB record is a special moment that will be celebrated and remembered.

